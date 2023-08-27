Van Lanschot Kempen NV Just Missed EPS By 29%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Van Lanschot Kempen NV (AMS:VLK) missed earnings with its latest half-year results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. Results showed a clear earnings miss, with €316m revenue coming in 7.6% lower than what the analystsexpected. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) of €1.17 missed the mark badly, arriving some 29% below what was expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Van Lanschot Kempen after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Van Lanschot Kempen's twin analysts is for revenues of €670.0m in 2023. This would reflect a meaningful 11% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 66% to €3.19. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €676.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of €3.15 in 2023. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 6.5% to €37.00. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Van Lanschot Kempen's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 23% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 3.5% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.9% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Van Lanschot Kempen is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Van Lanschot Kempen you should be aware of.

