Van Lanschot Kempen appoints Jeroen Berns Head of Kempen Merchant Banking

’s-Hertogenbosch/Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 7 September 2020

Van Lanschot Kempen announces today that Jeroen Berns will be appointed as Head of Kempen Merchant Banking per 14 September. The activities of Merchant Banking include Corporate Finance, Equity Capital Markets and Securities.

Jeroen will take over these responsibilities from Leonne van der Sar who in January announced her intention to leave in the course of 2020 and who will step down as member of the Executive Board of Van Lanschot Kempen per 14 September. We believe Jeroen is the best candidate for the job thanks to his long-time experience in investment banking and broad knowledge of the sector and trust he will lead the Merchant Banking activities successfully. Jeroen has been with Kempen for over 10 years and is the Managing Director Corporate Finance and Equity Capital Markets.

As stated earlier we respect Leonne’s decision to leave but will miss her dearly and are grateful to Leonne for the efforts and talents she has brought to Van Lanschot Kempen. We wish her every success in the future.

