Van Dyke, Mallory, Harvey: ‘We’re coming back here in December.’ Miami trio makes pact

University of Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, tight end Will Mallory and defensive end Jahfari Harvey had just landed in Charlotte and were en route with coach Mario Cristobal to the Westin for the ACC media days, when the three made a pact.

“Yeah, we’re coming back here in December,’’ they said.

“That’s the mindset first and foremost,’’ Van Dyke, the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year, told reporters Thursday at the ACC Football Kickoff. “We’re in the Coastal [Division] and getting here and winning that ACC championship.’’

If the Canes do win the ACC title Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, it would be the first league title for Miami since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2004. This will be UM’s final opportunity to win the Coastal, since the conference is doing away with divisions beginning next season, when all 14 teams will battle for the top two spots to face each other in the ACC title game.

Van Dyke, a third-year sophomore, already this week was named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which goes to the player of the year at season’s end, as well as the Davey O’Brien Award. He played in 10 games last season and started the final nine, completing 202 of 324 passes (62.3 percent) for 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns, with six interceptions.

Van Dyke, 6-4 and 224 pounds, ended the season with six consecutive games with at least 300 passing yards and at least three touchdown passes, becoming the first Power 5 quarterback quarterback to do so in a single season since LSU’s Joe Burrow in 2019, when he won the Heisman Trophy. Van Dyke, by the way, said Thursday that people are always comparing him to Burrow.

While assuring that every game is equally important, Van Dyke said he can’t wait to play big games this season Sept. 17 at Texas A&M, Oct. 8 at home against North Carolina, Nov. 5 at home against Florida State and Nov. 19 at Clemson.

UM’s season begins at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at home against Bethune-Cookman.

“We’re going to get our revenge, I promise you that,’’ Van Dyke said of last year’s 31-28 loss in Tallahassee. “The way the game ended last year it was so disappointing. ... Tough loss. I think that just created a monster in us. I don’t think Coach Cristobal would be here if we won that game.”

When Van Dyke was asked what style of offense fans could expect from former Michigan offensive coordinator/current Miami coordinator Josh Gattis, he indicated it would be, in the words of the reporter, a combination of speed and space and play-action passes with multiple backs and designed runs.

“A little bit of both. We didn’t really have a great run game last year,’’ Van Dyke said. “We really only had one healthy running back. We have three or four guys that can really do it this year. Coach Cristobal and Gattis are really emphasizing the run game and new schemes that we never had last year. I think that will actually open up the play-action pass and pass game. And it will actually make it a lot easier. We tried to throw the ball 40 times a game last year. It wasn’t tough, but it was harder than it had to be.”

He said former UM coordinator Rhett Lashlee implemented “a lot of RPO games, more of that college-type offense. Coach Gattis brings more of that pro-style type off more of the run game and straight drop-back passes instead of RPO.’’

More Canes

Harvey on how long it took his teammates to accept Cristobal as their new coach: “Since the first day the new staff came, I feel like everybody bought in really well. We have a group of hard workers over at the U. It felt different walking around there. It felt like culture just changed automatically. Everybody goes in there ready to work every day. Same energy every day. Just getting ready to grind.”

Harvey on if he believes UM can force more turnovers this season after forcing only 11 in 2021: “Oh, yeah, most definitely. With the coaching we’ve got here on the defensive line especially, we’ve got some great coaches. A lot of guys got NFL experience. We’ll improve very much in sacks, tackles for losses, especially turnovers.”

Mallory on returning for another season, despite having a new coaching staff: “When things were changing, we were kind of all scrambling. We didn’t know what was going to happen. Coach Cristobal came in. We were fortunate to get him. Then week by week you kind of just saw the additions that he was making. It just gets you that much more excited.

“I wouldn’t want to play for anyone else my last year.”