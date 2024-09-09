Van Dijk wants to sign new Liverpool deal - Monday's gossip

Virgil van Dijk wants to sign new Liverpool deal, Barcelona target Germany's Jonathan Tah and Joshua Kimmich, Manchester United and Newcastle United keen on Adrien Rabiot.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk's contract runs out next summer and the 33-year-old Netherlands international says he wants to sign a new deal to stay at the club until the 2026 World Cup. (Mirror)

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has attracted interest from Paris St-Germain and Juventus, with the 32-year-old Egyptian out of contract next summer. (El Nacional - in Spanish)

Arsenal are unwilling to let Italy midfielder Jorginho leave the club, despite Galatasaray reportedly being interested in bringing in the 32-year-old before the Turkish transfer window closes. (Talksport)

Barcelona are targeting Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, 28, and 29-year-old Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who both play for Germany, amid uncertainty about the futures of Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo, 25, and Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 27, at the Nou Camp. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Paris St-Germain are working to extend manager Luis Enrique's contract, which currently runs until June 2025. (Fabrizio Romano)

Canada striker Jonathan David, who was linked with Chelsea in the summer, has said he held talks with a "couple of teams" but chose to stay at Lille. The 24-year-old added he is now discussing extending his contract beyond next summer with the French club. (Athletic)

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are among the clubs interested in 31-year-old Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey. (Caught Offside)

Manchester United and Newcastle United are interested in signing 29-year-old France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is a free agent after leaving Juventus in the summer. (Caught Offside)

Former England right-back Kieran Trippier, 33, is pushing to leave Newcastle amid interest from Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce and Besiktas. (Talksport)

Fenerbahce have agreed a deal in principle to sign 31-year-old Serbia winger Filip Kostic from Italian club Juventus. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Manchester United have reportedly made an approach for 21-year-old Sevilla winger Juanlu Sanchez but face competition from Real Madrid (ABC Sevilla - in Spanish, subscription required)

Dutch forward Memphis Depay, who is a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid, has completed a medical and the 30-year-old is now set to sign a contract until 2026 with Brazilian club Corinthians. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester City are reportedly set to hand Pep Guardiola a £100m transfer budget in January to help bolster his attacking options. (Sun)