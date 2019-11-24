Van der Poel wins men's UCI Cyclo-cross Koksijde World Cup

Mathieu van der Poel

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) won the fifth round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Koksijde with an utterly dominant performance on Sunday.

The Dutch rider started on the third row of the grid and then had to come back after being held up by a crash on the first corner, but by the end of the first lap he was in the lead group. On the second lap Van der Poel opened up a huge lead over his rivals, with Laurens Sweeck and Toon Aerts eventually rounding out the podium.

“It was definitely one of my best first laps ever. I got stuck behind a crash on the first corner and I wanted to take my time to get back to the front, but I felt immediately that I had really good legs, and before I knew it was in second position,” Van der Poel said.

“I just rode my own race, which is a good idea in the sand. I don’t know when this winning run is going to end. I hope that it last a few more races. One day I’m going to lose one, but I’m already proud of what I achieved here and in the last few weeks.”