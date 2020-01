Van der Poel wins in Bredene

Mathieu van der Poel at Telenet Superprestige Diegem 2019

Mathieu van der Poel was once again top of the podium, this time in Cyclocross Bredene, a C2 race that was missing a number of top riders.

With Wout Van Aert waiting until January 4 in Gullegem for his next race, Toon Aerts taking a break to let his four fractured ribs heal, and Eli Iserbyt, Laurens Sweeck and Michael Vanthourenhout resting up, Van der Poel made easy work of decimating the field.

Despite a crash, the Corendon-Circus rider pulled away from Tim Merlier to win his 16th race of the season.

