Van der Poel superb in Flandriencross Hamme victory

null

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) claimed a commanding victory in the DVV Trofee race in Hamme on Sunday, soloing away in the second half of the race. Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) was best of the rest, coming within two seconds of catching the world champion before Van der Poel put in a second surge.

Tim Merlier rounded out the podium after battling with Toon Aerts before the Belgian champion suffered a mechanical and dropped back.

A day after taking a clearly emotional victory in Tabor, Van der Poel, mourning the loss of his grandfather Raymond Poulidor, was back in firm control and coolly dismantling his opponents to win the Flandriencross for the fourth time.

More to come!