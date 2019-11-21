Van der Breggen and Van den Bos fine-tune time-trial positions at Specialized wind tunnel

Boels Dolmans' Anna van der Breggen tests out her Dutch national time trial kit and Specialized's TT bikes and helmets in the company's wind tunnel in California

Boels Dolmans' Anna van der Breggen and Jip van den Bos recently travelled to their team's bike, helmet and shoe sponsor Specialized's wind tunnel – their so-called WinTunnel – in Morgan Hill, California, to fine-tune their time-trial positions ahead of the 2020 season.

Joining them was Boels Dolmans sports director Danny Stam as former world and Olympic champion Van der Breggen and this season's Le Samyn des Dames winner Van den Bos were given Retül bike fits and underwent metabolic testing in Specialized's Human Performance Lab to ensure that they could efficiently deliver maximum power in their optimum aero positions established by the wind-tunnel testing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Over the two days, the two riders also tested different equipment in the wind tunnel, and discussed bikes, shoes and helmets with the Specialized staff.

"We know already that the fitting teams are great at what they do from working with them at team camps," said Stam in a press release. "Being at Specialized headquarters gives an extra dimension, incorporating the wind tunnel and metabolic testing. It shows how passionate and dedicated the Specialized team is."

Van der Breggen and Van den Bos also took the opportunity to enjoy a four-day bike-packing trip around the Bay Area, ahead of returning to Europe where they'll meet up with their Boels Dolmans teammates for a training camp in December.

The team will lose its two main sponsors – machinery rental company Boels and landscaping group Dolmans – after the 2020 season, although Stam has said that he's confident of finding replacement sponsors in order for the team to continue into 2021 and beyond.