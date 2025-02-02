Van den Bergh hits nine-darter to stun Van Gerwen

Dimitri van den Bergh hit a nine-dart finish as he knocked three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen out of the World Masters.

The Belgian delighted the Milton Keynes crowd with the perfect leg in the sixth set.

He went on to win that set and the next, where his Dutch opponent twice fluffed attempts at an 87 finish, including busting his score.

"I think it was written in the sky for once," said Van den Bergh after the 4-3 triumph, only his second win over Van Gerwen.

The UK Open champion will face Nathan Aspinall in Sunday's quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Luke Littler breezed past James Wade 4-0 to reach the last eight.

Littler, who has since turned 18, made history as the youngest world champion aged 17 in January.

The teenager won all eight legs against 10-time televised title-winner Wade, who did not even have a shot at a double and was left to clap his opponent at the end.

Littler hit an average of 105.47, had a 50% checkout success and hit four 180s.

"James can play very well but I'm thankful he didn't turn up," said Littler.

The English teenager will face Jonny Clayton in Sunday's quarter-finals after the Welshman came from 3-1 down to beat Ryan Searle 4-3.

Earlier, defending Masters champion Stephen Bunting beat two-time world champion Peter Wright 4-2 to set up a last-eight meeting with Danny Noppert.

The 2024 world champion Luke Humphries saw off Josh Rock 4-0 and will meet Damon Heta on Sunday after the Australian number one edged out Gerwyn Price in a 4-3 thriller.

Sunday's quarter-finals (12:45 GMT)

Luke Humphries v Damon Heta

Danny Noppert v Stephen Bunting

Luke Littler v Jonny Clayton

Dimitri van den Bergh v Nathan Aspinall

There will be live text commentary on the semi-finals and final from 19:00 GMT on the BBC Sport website and app.

Saturday's second-round results

Michael van Gerwen 3-4 Dimitri van den Bergh

Luke Littler 4-0 James Wade

Cameron Menzies 1-4 Nathan Aspinall

Jonny Clayton 4-3 Ryan Searle

Danny Noppert 4-0 William O'Connor

Damon Heta 4-3 Gerwyn Price

Stephen Bunting 4-2 Peter Wright

Luke Humphries 4-0 Josh Rock