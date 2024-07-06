Van de Beek close to joining Girona from Man Utd

Van de Beek joined Manchester United from Ajax for £35m [Getty Images]

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is on the brink of completing a permanent move to La Liga outfit Girona.

Van de Beek has struggled to establish himself since moving to United in a £35m move in September 2020.

The Dutchman had a loan spell at Everton and spent the second half of last season at Eintracht Frankfurt.

It is understood Girona will pay a minimal initial fee, with further add-ons that could total £16.9m (20m euros) in the unlikely event they are all met.

United will also have a large sell-on clause.