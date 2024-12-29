Van Basten Reveals Key to Slot’s Success at Liverpool

Van Basten Hails Slot’s Impact as Liverpool Surge Ahead

Liverpool’s revival under Arne Slot has caught the attention of Dutch legend Marco van Basten, who believes the manager’s communication skills are key to the Reds’ dominance this season. Currently six points clear at the top of the Premier League, with a game in hand over Arsenal and Chelsea, Liverpool are thriving under Slot’s guidance.

Slot’s Communication: A Game-Changer

While Slot’s tactical philosophy draws inspiration from Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola, Van Basten argues that it is his exceptional communication that sets him apart.

“I have met him and talked football with Slot a number of times now, tactically he is brilliant. I have rarely been so impressed by a coach,” said Van Basten. “But the way he communicates all his football ideas and gets his players to play exactly in that way, is really impressive. Everything about him is calm, because he is mega intelligent.”

This ability to clearly articulate his vision has enabled Slot to adapt seamlessly to Liverpool, a club where the expectations are sky-high. Van Basten added: “Superstars or top players have strong characters and they can be difficult, but Slot is so smart, he can steer them all in the direction where he wants them to go.”

Photo: IMAGO

Evolution of Liverpool’s Playing Style

Slot’s tactical adjustments have seen Liverpool transition from Jürgen Klopp’s high-octane pressing style to a more controlled, possession-based game. These changes have not only improved defensive solidity but also maintained their attacking prowess.

Dutch coach Alex Pastoor, who worked with Slot at AZ Alkmaar, remarked: “Slot has actually got the gift to indoctrinate players. In his mind, he knows exactly, in fact in detail, what he wants to see on the pitch and how he wants to see it.”

Slot’s ability to instil his philosophy quickly has been pivotal. His tactical intelligence and adaptability have turned Liverpool into a team capable of dominating both domestically and in Europe. The Reds currently lead the Champions League standings, further underlining Slot’s instant impact.

Slot’s Approach to Managing Stars

Managing a squad filled with big personalities is no easy feat, yet Slot has excelled in handling key players like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Despite ongoing contract speculation surrounding this trio, Slot’s calm demeanour has kept the focus on Liverpool’s title charge.

Van Basten emphasised Slot’s suitability for elite-level management: “Slot can work at the most difficult clubs because of his intelligence. I have always said that the bigger the club and the better the players he would have, the easier the job becomes for him.”

Slot’s personal touch extends beyond tactical discussions. His invitation to Van Basten to work with Liverpool’s forwards demonstrates his openness to collaboration and his respect for football’s greats.

A Bright Future Under Slot

Having rejected offers from Tottenham and Leeds before joining Liverpool, Slot has firmly established himself as one of Europe’s top managers. His success is not just about tactics but also his ability to unify a squad and translate his ideas into results.

With Liverpool leading the Premier League and competing strongly in Europe, Van Basten’s assessment holds weight: “Slot can really do this same job anywhere. Whether it’s Liverpool or Bayern Munich—you name it, I am one hundred percent convinced he would be a success there too.”

Liverpool fans have every reason to be optimistic. With Slot at the helm, the club looks poised to add to its illustrious history.