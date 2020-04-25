Van Avermaet, Matthews to face off again in Digital Swiss 5

Race 4 of the Digital Swiss 5

After a difficult race of climbing on day 3 where Nicolas Roche soloed to victory atop the simulation of Nufenen Pass, the Digital Swiss 5 returns to 'flatter ground' for race 4.

There could be a re-match between Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) and Michael Matthews (Sunweb), who went head-to-head for the final podium spot behind winner Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) and Filippo Ganna (Ineos) on day 2.

The profile of race 4 includes two early climbs but a long, gradual 'descent' to the finish line. It will be a test of pure power and timing when to surge.

Küng returns with the Swiss National Team, while Kasper Asgreen leads the way for Deceuninck-Quickstep.

Roche and race 1 winner Rohan Dennis all have the day off, but Rally Cycling's Stephen Bassett and Matteo Dal-Cin return after top 10's on stage 2.

Race coverage begins at 7:10pm CET on Saturday.

Race 4 start list

AG2R La Mondiale: Silvan Dillier, Dorian Godon, Oliver Naesen

Bahrain McLaren: Grega Bole, Ivan Garcia Cortina, Jan Tratnik

Bora-Hansgrohe: Patrick Gamper, Martin Laas, Lukas Pöstleberger

CCC Team: Greg Van Avermaet, Gijs Van Hoecke, Nathan Van Hooydonck

Deceuninck - Quick-Step: Kasper Asgreen, Tim De Clercq, Zdenek Štybar

EF Pro Cycling: Sean Bennett, Magnus Cort, Jonas Rutsch

Groupama-FDJ: Bruno Armirail, Matthieu Ladagnous, Tobais Ludvigsson

Israel Start-Up Nation: Alexander Cataford, André Greipel, Guy Niv

Lotto Soudal: Jasper De Buyst, Nikolas Maes, Tosh Van Der Sande

Mitchelton-Scott: Jack Bauer, Daryl Impey, Chris Juul Jensen

Movistar Team: Gabriel Cullaigh, Johan Jacobs, Nelson Oliveira

NTT Pro Cycling: Edvald Boassen Hagen, Victor Campanaerts, Michael Gogl

Rally Cycling: Ryan Anderson, Stephen Bassett, Matteo Dal-Cin

Team Ineos: Ethan Hayter, Luke Rowe, Ben Swift

Team Jumbo-Visma: Tobias Foss, Amund Grøndahl Jansen, Paul Martens

Team Sunweb: Alberto Dainese, Nico Denz, Michael Matthews

Total Direct Energie: Pim Ligthart, Julien Simon, Anthony Turgis

Trek-Segafredo: Will Clarke, Charlie Quarterman, Toms Skujins

Swiss National Team: Michael Albasini, Stefan Küng, Claudio Imhof,