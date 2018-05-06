Van Avermaet claims Tour de Yorkshire title

(Reuters) - Belgian Greg van Avermaet won the Tour de Yorkshire after the BMC rider clinched the overall lead at the end of the final stage in Leeds on Sunday.

The fourth stage was won by France’s Stephane Rossetto at the end of an impressive 174-km breakaway, 120 of them solo.

Van Avermaet, whose season has been under par, came home second, 37 seconds off the pace after dropping overnight leader Magnus Cort Nielsen of Denmark.

Overall, he beat Spain’s Eduard Prades Reverter by nine seconds and defending champion Serge Pauwels of Belgium, who ended up 14 seconds off the pace.

The riders started in Beverley on Thursday and traveled around Yorkshire before concluding at the Headrow in Leeds.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)