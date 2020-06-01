Watch your favorite stars under the stars—this mini digital projector is nearly 25 percent off

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Summertime is the perfect time for outdoor movie night. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getting tired of watching TV inside? Bring on outdoor movie night.

It’s easier than you think. All you need to enjoy that fresh air and night sky while watching a flick is a digital projector—and there are great deals to be had. This Vamvo Mini Projector is on sale for $146, or $44 off at Amazon. And it’s so bright, you can use it outside during daytime hours too.

Small unit, big picture

This guy is small—about six inches high and 10 inches deep—but it delivers 3,800 Lux of brightness, plus crisp and clear picture quality at an HD resolution. It can project movies and shows up to almost 17 feet high on a flat surface, whether that’s a projection screen, wall or even the ceiling. It comes with a handy carry case, too.

“Quality of the picture is really nice. The unit itself is very lightweight and compact, without sacrificing picture quality,” wrote a five-star Amazon reviewer. “The color is projected really well. It's vivid and life-like... The brightness is great also. I use it for my children to watch YouTube videos even during the day and it comes out quite clear.”

Get the Vanvo Mini Projector for just $146. (Photo: Vanvo)

Thanks to a pair of built-in stereo speakers, this mini digital projector sounds great. The immersive audio is more than suitable for indoor use, but you might want to hook up portable speakers for a little more oomph outdoors. And luckily, there’s an auxiliary port for that.

“The picture is clear and the audio is surprisingly loud. Once I set it up on the patio, I may attach speakers, but while I have it inside speakers aren’t necessary,” shares a five-star shopper.

BYOM (Bring your own media)

The projector doesn’t have video streaming built-in, but it does come with USB, VGA and HDMI ports, so you can bring your own media to the party.

Use a flash drive, connect your laptop, or watch with Roku, Fire TV Stick or ChromeCast devices. You can even hook up a video game console like Xbox One or Nintendo Switch for playing in a big way with zero lag. The projector also comes with HDMI and audio/video composite cables.

“We loved the idea of getting a projector for family movie night,” says a satisfied shopper. “It connects seamlessly to our Fire TV Stick so we stream HBO, Amazon Prime and Netflix when using this wonderful projector. The picture and sound are crystal clear!”

