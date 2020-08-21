From vampire's shoulders to proper TVs: this week's fashion trends

Going up
Michelle Obama’s arms Muscle tees are back, this time for women. See & Other Stories and Frankie Shop.
Throwing Fits New-classic fashion podcast, exploring modern masculinity via Birkenstocks.
Adidas Gazelles What does the man who has everything – Count Nikolai von Bismarck – wear on holiday? PS: girlfriend Kate Moss wore Saint Laurent kicks, instead.
Suddenly Next Summer Ami’s slogan T-shirt (Soudain L’été Prochain) as seen on Paul Mescal. A good sentiment, given we’re already thinking about summer 2021.
Vampire’s shoulders The Vampire’s Wife pointy-shoulder dresses are the new Zoom shirts. (Current muse, Sian Clifford from Fleabag.)
Down
The puff-sleeved dress H&M’s version is fast becoming the Zara polka dot dress of 2020. God help us all.
Boxer shorts Replaced by boxing shorts, sales of which shot up 39% during lockdown, according to Lyst. See Nicola Adams for inspiration.
Fenty resale Some items, including their Skin Start’rs trio, are already selling for 600% of the retail price. Party poopers.
Laptop movies Proper tellies are back. See Adele’s flatscreen to watch Black Is King.
Sherborne tan Named after Johnny Depp and Coleen Rooney’s lawyer, David Sherborne’s infamous year-round hue. Apparently known as “Orange Sherbet”.