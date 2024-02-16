Vampire Weekend announces North American tour, shares new music ahead of upcoming album
It's a new day for Vampire Weekend.
The beloved indie rock band is back with new music, a 39-date North American tour and a new album, "Only God Was Above Us," set for release April 5 after a half-decade away.
The new album, announced last week, is the follow-up to the band's 2019 album "Father of the Bride." Their last album topped the Billboard Hot 100 and garnered 2020 Grammy nominations for album of the year and a win for best alternative rock album, while the record's lead single "Harmony Hall" scored a nod for best rock song.
The three-person band features lead singer Ezra Koenig, bassist Chris Baio and drummer Chris Tomson. Vampire Weekend released a pair of new singles, “Capricorn” and “Gen-X Cops,” to support the new album.
This Vampire Weekend tour has an interesting twist. The two-time Grammy winners will headline Saturday night shows at the Greek Theater in Berkeley, California, KettleHouse Amphitheater in Bonner, Montana and New York’s famed Madison Square Garden. Then, they'll wake up and do it again the next day on Sunday morning.
"Only God Was Above Us" is out April 5 on a series of formats including on streaming services, physical CDs, standard black vinyl records and limited-edition clear vinyl records on the band’s website.
How to get tickets to Vampire Weekend tour
Fans can sign up now for presales which begin on Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. The general sale begins Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. at vampireweekend.com.
Vampire Weekend tour dates
April 8 | Austin, TX V Moody Amphitheater (Solar Eclipse) | SOLD OUT
April 27 | New Orleans, LA | New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival*
May 10 | Salt Lake City, UT | Kilby Block Party*
May 30 | Barcelona, Espana | Primavera Sound*
June 6 | Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall
June 7 | Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
June 9 | Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre
June 10 | San Diego, CA | Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
June 12 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl
June 15 | Berkeley, CA | The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley
June 16 | Berkeley, CA | The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley (Matinee Show)
June 18 | Burnaby, BC | Deer Lake Park
June 19 | Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amphitheater
June 20 | Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
June 22 | Bonner, MT | KettleHouse Amphitheater
June 23 | Bonner, MT | KettleHouse Amphitheater (Matinee Show)
July 19 | Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Mon Jul 22 | Kansas City, MO | Starlight Theatre
July 23 | Lincoln, NE | Pinewood Bowl Theater
July 25 | Maryland Heights, MO | Saint Louis Music Park
July 26 | Chicago, IL | Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
July 27 | Chicago, IL | Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
July 30 | Minneapolis, MN | The Armory
Aug. 01 | Milwaukee, WI | BMO Pavilion
Aug. 3 | St. Charles, IA | Hinterland*
Thu Sep 19 | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center
Sept. 20 | Cincinnati, OH | The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
Sept. 21 | Indianapolis, IN | Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sept. 23 | Rochester Hills, MI | Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Sept. 24 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage
Sept. 25 | Laval, QC | Place Bell
Sept. 27 | Boston, MA | TD Garden
Sept. 28 - Philadelphia, PA | TD Pavilion at The Mann
Sept. 30 | Washington, DC | The Anthem
Oct. 2 | Charlottesville, VA | Ting Pavilion
Oct. 5 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Oct. 6 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden (Matinee Show)
Oct. 8 | Wilmington, NC | Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Oct. 09 | Raleigh, NC | Red Hat Amphitheater
Oct. 11 | Nashville, TN | Ascend Amphitheater
Oct. 12 | Atlanta, GA | Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Oct.13 | Asheville, NC | Rabbit Rabbit
Oct.15 | St. Augustine, FL | St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Oct. 17 | Austin, TX | Moody Center
* festival dates
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vampire Weekend concert tour: Dates, tickets, new music and more