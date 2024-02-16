Vampire Weekend announces North American tour, shares new music ahead of upcoming album

Ezra Koenig of the band Vampire Weekend performs in concert during their "Father of the Bride Tour." The Grammy favorites recently announced their return to music nearly half a decade later and a North American tour.

It's a new day for Vampire Weekend.

The beloved indie rock band is back with new music, a 39-date North American tour and a new album, "Only God Was Above Us," set for release April 5 after a half-decade away.

The new album, announced last week, is the follow-up to the band's 2019 album "Father of the Bride." Their last album topped the Billboard Hot 100 and garnered 2020 Grammy nominations for album of the year and a win for best alternative rock album, while the record's lead single "Harmony Hall" scored a nod for best rock song.

Vampire Weekend will return to music with a new tour and album this year.

The three-person band features lead singer Ezra Koenig, bassist Chris Baio and drummer Chris Tomson. Vampire Weekend released a pair of new singles, “Capricorn” and “Gen-X Cops,” to support the new album.

This Vampire Weekend tour has an interesting twist. The two-time Grammy winners will headline Saturday night shows at the Greek Theater in Berkeley, California, KettleHouse Amphitheater in Bonner, Montana and New York’s famed Madison Square Garden. Then, they'll wake up and do it again the next day on Sunday morning.

"Only God Was Above Us" is out April 5 on a series of formats including on streaming services, physical CDs, standard black vinyl records and limited-edition clear vinyl records on the band’s website.

How to get tickets to Vampire Weekend tour

Fans can sign up now for presales which begin on Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. The general sale begins Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. at vampireweekend.com.

Vampire Weekend tour dates

April 8 | Austin, TX V Moody Amphitheater (Solar Eclipse) | SOLD OUT

April 27 | New Orleans, LA | New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival*

May 10 | Salt Lake City, UT | Kilby Block Party*

May 30 | Barcelona, Espana | Primavera Sound*

June 6 | Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall

June 7 | Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 9 | Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre

June 10 | San Diego, CA | Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

June 12 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl

June 15 | Berkeley, CA | The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley

June 16 | Berkeley, CA | The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley (Matinee Show)

June 18 | Burnaby, BC | Deer Lake Park

June 19 | Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 20 | Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

June 22 | Bonner, MT | KettleHouse Amphitheater

June 23 | Bonner, MT | KettleHouse Amphitheater (Matinee Show)

July 19 | Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Mon Jul 22 | Kansas City, MO | Starlight Theatre

July 23 | Lincoln, NE | Pinewood Bowl Theater

July 25 | Maryland Heights, MO | Saint Louis Music Park

July 26 | Chicago, IL | Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 27 | Chicago, IL | Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 30 | Minneapolis, MN | The Armory

Aug. 01 | Milwaukee, WI | BMO Pavilion

Aug. 3 | St. Charles, IA | Hinterland*

Thu Sep 19 | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center

Sept. 20 | Cincinnati, OH | The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

Sept. 21 | Indianapolis, IN | Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sept. 23 | Rochester Hills, MI | Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Sept. 24 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage

Sept. 25 | Laval, QC | Place Bell

Sept. 27 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Sept. 28 - Philadelphia, PA | TD Pavilion at The Mann

Sept. 30 | Washington, DC | The Anthem

Oct. 2 | Charlottesville, VA | Ting Pavilion

Oct. 5 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Oct. 6 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden (Matinee Show)

Oct. 8 | Wilmington, NC | Live Oak Bank Pavilion

Oct. 09 | Raleigh, NC | Red Hat Amphitheater

Oct. 11 | Nashville, TN | Ascend Amphitheater

Oct. 12 | Atlanta, GA | Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Oct.13 | Asheville, NC | Rabbit Rabbit

Oct.15 | St. Augustine, FL | St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Oct. 17 | Austin, TX | Moody Center

* festival dates

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vampire Weekend concert tour: Dates, tickets, new music and more