The Vampire Diaries star Matthew Davis welcomes second child

Photo credit: Instagram/kileycasciano

Congratulations are in order for Matthew Davis and his wife Kiley Casciano.

The couple have welcomed their second child, a baby girl, making them a family of four.

Cloak & Dagger star Kiley announced the news on Instagram, sharing a sweet black-and-white photo of the pair with their new baby.

Photo credit: Instagram/kileycasciano

"Dorothy Lavender Davis - 01. 24. 2022. i love you @immatthewdavis," she captioned the picture.

The couple already have a 1-year-old daughter, Ripley.

They announced her birth at the time with Vampire Diaries star Matthew sharing: "Ripley Nightingale Davis. Born March 31st 9:51pm. 7lbs.

"Blond hair Blue eyes Moms beautiful face. Thank you everyone for all your love and support.

"Let's hope she doesn't have my Dyslexia."

Photo credit: Instagram/kileycasciano

He added that his jokes as she went into labour weren't appreciated, saying: "I'm quickly learning that women about to give birth don't appreciate jokes.

"My wife usually thinks I'm funny, but now I'm just an annoying chauffeur who needs to stfu.

"I've never felt so loved and hated all at the same time."



Matthew proposed to Kiley back in 2018 at an organic food market, and they then headed to a chapel and married on the same day.

The Legally Blonde star wrote on Instagram at the time: "When you ask your lover if they want to get married while shopping in the produce section of Erewhon, and 3 hours later you're married on Christmas Eve Eve."

Kiley started the new year by sharing a picture of herself showing off her baby bump.

"Tip for 2022 - don't tell a pregnant woman she looks big *or* small," she captioned it.

"It makes her uncomfortable. Just tell us we look amazing. Because we do. Logging off to perfect my sourdough starter and have a baby. See you later goofballs."

