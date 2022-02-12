The Vampire Diaries star lands next movie role in The Bricklayer

Photo credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic - Getty Images

The Vampire Diaries favourite Nina Dobrev has signed on for new action-thriller The Bricklayer.

According to Deadline, this one's actually got nothing to do with building at all – instead, The Dark Knight star Aaron Eckhart headlines as a CIA operative tempted out of retirement.

Die Hard 2 director Renny Harlin is readying the cameras for a March shoot, while nothing is known about Dobrev's character for the time being.

A description for The Bricklayer teases: "Someone is blackmailing the CIA by assassinating foreign journalists and making it look like the agency is responsible.

"As the world begins to unite against the US, the CIA must lure its most brilliant – and rebellious – operative out of retirement, forcing him to confront his checkered past while unraveling an international conspiracy."

It's a well-worn template, but with these two talents topping the bill, Harlin's latest venture could be worth keeping an eye on.

Dobrev's CV continues to grow exponentially, as back in October the Canadian actress was announced as part of The Out-Laws cast, alongside Adam Devine, Michael Rooker, Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin and Poorna Jagannathan.

It's a Netflix comedy, and centres on Devine's Owen Browning, a straight-laced bank manager who believes that his in-laws are the infamous Ghost Bandits, who hold up the bank he works at a week before his wedding to their daughter.

Eckhart, meanwhile, scored a Golden Globe nomination for his leading performance as Nick Naylor in Thank You for Smoking, before going on to play doomed district attorney Harvey Dent in the aforementioned Batman sequel, directed by Christopher Nolan.

The Bricklayer has no release date scheduled yet, but it is expected early next year.

