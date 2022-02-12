The Vampire Diaries star lands next movie role in The Bricklayer

Dan Seddon
·2 min read
Photo credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic - Getty Images
Photo credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic - Getty Images

The Vampire Diaries favourite Nina Dobrev has signed on for new action-thriller The Bricklayer.

According to Deadline, this one's actually got nothing to do with building at all – instead, The Dark Knight star Aaron Eckhart headlines as a CIA operative tempted out of retirement.

Die Hard 2 director Renny Harlin is readying the cameras for a March shoot, while nothing is known about Dobrev's character for the time being.

Photo credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic - Getty Images
Photo credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic - Getty Images

Related: Is The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev's new movie worth watching?

A description for The Bricklayer teases: "Someone is blackmailing the CIA by assassinating foreign journalists and making it look like the agency is responsible.

"As the world begins to unite against the US, the CIA must lure its most brilliant – and rebellious – operative out of retirement, forcing him to confront his checkered past while unraveling an international conspiracy."

It's a well-worn template, but with these two talents topping the bill, Harlin's latest venture could be worth keeping an eye on.

Photo credit: John Shearer/AP
Photo credit: John Shearer/AP

Related: Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev seemingly teases Stranger Things cameo

Dobrev's CV continues to grow exponentially, as back in October the Canadian actress was announced as part of The Out-Laws cast, alongside Adam Devine, Michael Rooker, Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin and Poorna Jagannathan.

It's a Netflix comedy, and centres on Devine's Owen Browning, a straight-laced bank manager who believes that his in-laws are the infamous Ghost Bandits, who hold up the bank he works at a week before his wedding to their daughter.

Eckhart, meanwhile, scored a Golden Globe nomination for his leading performance as Nick Naylor in Thank You for Smoking, before going on to play doomed district attorney Harvey Dent in the aforementioned Batman sequel, directed by Christopher Nolan.

The Bricklayer has no release date scheduled yet, but it is expected early next year.

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hyland scores 22 points, Nuggets beat Knicks 132-115

    DENVER (AP) — Rookie Bones Hyland scored 22 points, Nikola Jokic had 21 and the Denver Nuggets beat New York 132-115 on Tuesday night, sending the Knicks to a fourth consecutive loss and the 10th in their last 12 games. JaMychal Green and Will Barton added 20 points apiece and Aaron Gordon had 19 for Denver, which has won successive games after losing three in a row. It was their ninth win in a row against the Knicks and 14th straight against New York in Denver. Julius Randle had 28 points for t

  • Olympics Live: Germany sweeps luge golds with team relay

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany has swept the gold medals in luge’s four events at the Beijing Games. The Germans won the team relay Thursday night, holding off Austria and Latvia for the victory. Natalie Geisenberger won the women’s gold, Johannes Ludwig the men’s gold, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt the doubles gold. They then teamed up to take the relay by less than one-tenth of a second over Austria. The U.S. was seventh, with the team of Chris Mazdzer

  • Desbiens' 51 saves, Poulin scoring on penalty shot lifts Canada to 4-2 win over U.S.

    BEIJING — Ann-Renée Desbiens was of two minds about her workload in Canada's 4-2 win over the United States in Olympic women's hockey Tuesday. The Canadian goalie's 51 saves were more than the combined shots she faced in her first two starts in Beijing. "I love it, but not really," said the 27-year-old from La Malbaie, Que. "I enjoy it personally, but from a team perspective, that's not the kind of game you want to have too often. "It just showed that we can improve on things, get better during

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Connor Hellebuyck stars in third shutout of the season as Jets beat Wild 2-0

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Wild 2-0 on Tuesday, halting Minnesota’s six-game win streak and 10-game point run. It was Hellebuyck’s third shutout this season and 27th of his career. Minnesota hadn’t been shut out this season. Mark Scheifele scored a power-play goal and Nate Schmidt contributed an empty-netter. Kyle Connor had a pair of assists. The Jets (19-17-7) were cheered by 7,012 fans after Manitoba COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed Tuesday

  • Simons has 29 and Blazers rally for 107-105 win over Lakers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 107-105 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Jusuf Nurkic added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Blazers, who kept it close through the first three quarters before rallying in the fourth — despite a roster depleted by a flurry of recent trades. LeBron James had 30 points for the Lakers, who didn’t have Russell Westbrook because of lower back tightness.

  • Veteran running back William Powell returns to Ottawa Redblacks

    OTTAWA — Veteran American running back William Powell is back with the Ottawa Redblacks. Powell, 33, re-signed with Ottawa as a free agent Tuesday. He began his CFL career with the Redblacks (2015-18) before spending the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Powell ran 168 times for 733 yards (4.4-yard average) and three touchdowns in 2021. That broke his streak of three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons, including a career-high 1,362 yards in 2018. Ottawa also signed receiver Da

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Norway's Ruud wins Olympic gold year after father's death

    BEIJING (AP) — Birk Ruud landed at the bottom of Big Air Shougang and unfurled a Norwegian flag, floating the colorful Nordic cross in the breeze behind him. A camera came close, and he pulled down his sleeve to reveal a gold bracelet — a gift from his father. “Papa,” he said, tapping his heart. “You're with me.” The 21-year-old Norwegian spun away with a gold medal in the Olympics’ first men’s freestyle skiing big air event Wednesday, re-emerging as a leader in the extreme sport after losing hi

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Celtics romp to 126-91 win, star-less Nets drop 9th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart each scored 22 points and the Boston Celtics rolled to their sixth straight win, beating the star-less Brooklyn Nets 126-91 on Tuesday night. Without Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, the Nets weren't competitive in their ninth straight loss. Boston jumped to a 28-2 lead in a game that was never in doubt. Harden missed his third straight game with left hamstring tightness. Durant remains out with a sprained knee ligament and Irving is stil

  • Coroner: Ex-ballplayer Jeremy Giambi took his own life

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The death of former major leaguer Jeremy Giambi was a suicide, the office of the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner said Friday. Giambi, 47, died Wednesday at his parents' home in suburban Claremont. The cause of death was a gunshot wound, according to the coroner's online case records. A brother of five-time All-Star Jason Giambi, Jeremy Giambi spent six seasons in the major leagues as an outfielder and first baseman with Kansas City (1998-99), Oakland (2000-02), Phi

  • Canada's O'Dine takes bronze in women's snowboard cross after 4 years of challenges

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Life has been relentless for Meryeta O'Dine over the past four years. She's overcome personal tragedy, brutal injuries, and professional turmoil. Through it all, the Canadian never stopped believing in herself. O'Dine's self-confidence paid off on Wednesday as she won bronze in snowboard cross at the Beijing Olympics. The 24-year-old from Prince George, B.C., held off Australia's Belle Brockhoff in the big final to claim a place on the podium. "Through everything that I've b

  • Karlsson, Smith notch goal and assist as Knights beat Oilers 4-0

    EDMONTON — Starting their backup goalie against his old club turned out to be a pretty good move for the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Goalie Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout as the Golden Knights won their third straight, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 4-0. “I definitely was juiced up to play this one. I don’t think I’ve won against Edmonton since moving on from them so it felt nice to win, and to get the shutout, it meant even more,” Brossoit said. “I feel like

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric

  • Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men's race

    BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career. Her victory in the 500 meters on Monday wasn't all good feelings, though. It laid bare an ongoing rift between the 31-year-old athlete and Italian skating officials who apparently don't want her American husband coaching her. Fontana took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the race and let out a yell as she crossed the lin

  • Canada's Steven Dubois wins short track Olympic silver medal

    Soaking in the moment, a beaming Steven Dubois wasn't ready to share his feelings on being a first-time Olympic medallist. "If I think about it I feel like I'm going to cry," he told Radio-Canada after reaching the short track podium in his Winter Games debut. "I feel once I get the medal, the little box, everything … I can't wait to celebrate with my teammates." Dubois, the unlikeliest medal threat of Canada's speed skating trio in the men's 1,500 metres, captured silver in a penalty-filled com