Vampire Diaries star Candice King announces pregnancy with second child

From Digital Spy

Vampire Diaries star Candice King has announced that she is pregnant with her second child.

Candice, who played Caroline Forbes on the vampire drama series, revealed the news on Directionally Challenged, her podcast with former co-star Kayla Ewell.

"I'm a little over five months, so it's been the entirety of the whole quarantine experience and everything that 2020 has brought us this year," she said, "and it's been a journey to say the least.

View photos Photo credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly More

"I feel comfortable and confident enough to discuss it now. I'm someone who likes to keep the pregnancy to myself and obviously with my partner – my husband (Joe King) – and our immediate friends and family until I feel comfortable and confident that I'm in a good place in my pregnancy and that my baby's okay and I'm okay as best as we can be.

"I'm finally at that place now, which feels really good."

Candice added that while she feels physically "great", emotionally it has been more difficult amid the ongoing pandemic.



"It's been kind of odd to share the experience in discussing it with friends and family because I can't really physically share the experience of hugging friends right now comfortably, or knowing when I'm going to see my family next – and I haven't seen them this entire pregnancy so far. And so it's all weighted on me emotionally.

Related: Everything that's happened to The Vampire Diaries characters after the show finished

"It's been such an emotional experience for everybody navigating [and] having to quarantine and having to keep safe and healthy... It's been really hard for me to find that feeling comfortable in my joy this time around, because quite honestly I'm quite scared. I'm really scared, and it's been a fear-based pregnancy so far."



Candice and Joe welcomed their first child together, Florence, in January 2016. The actress is also the stepmother to Joe's two children from a previous marriage.

View photos Photo credit: The CW More

The Vampire Diaries, which also starred Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, and Ian Somerhalder, ended three years ago with an emotional series finale.

Paul and Ian recently responded to a viral fan reaction over Stefan Salvatore's sacrifice.



Digital Spy has launched its first-ever digital magazine with exclusive features, interviews, and videos. Access this edition with a 1-month free trial, only on Apple News+.

Interested in Digital Spy's weekly newsletter? Sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

You Might Also Like