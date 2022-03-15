‘Vampire Diaries’ Alum Paul Wesley Joins ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ as Captain Kirk

Paul Wesley of “The Vampire Diaries” is taking on the iconic role of James T. Kirk in Season 2 of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” Paramount+ announced Tuesday.

Paramount+ called Wesley’s character “James T. Kirk” in a release, but it sure looks like he’s sitting in the captain’s chair in the image of the actor in costume, also shared Tuesday afternoon.

The role was originated by William Shatner.

Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman and showrunners/executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers said in a statement “Paul is an accomplished actor, an astonishing presence and a welcome key addition to the show. Like all of us, he is a life-long Star Trek fan and we are excited by his interpretation of this iconic role.”