Valworx Introduces New Product Line: Sanitary Check Valve

Valworx, Inc.
·2 min read
Sanitary Check Valve

CORNELIUS, N.C., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valworx announced today the release of their new line of sanitary check valves. Valworx sanitary check valves feature Tri-Clamp ends for hygienic connections, and all materials comply with applicable FDA, USDA, and 3-A standards. Valworx sanitary check valves are suitable for use in food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and pet care.

Highlighted Features

· Concentric spring-loaded design

· Pressure rated to 217 PSI at 482°F

· ASTM 316L stainless steel forged and machined valve body

· ASTM 316L stainless steel spring and retaining ring

· Viton Seals

· ASTM 304 stainless steel clamp

· 100% tested with full traceability of all components

· Highly polished internals and end caps with 32 Ra finish

· Clamp design for easy disassembly, cleaning, and maintenance

· Temperature Rating: -67°F to 482°F (-55°C to 250°C)

Immediately Available

Valworx sanitary check valves are available for immediate sale and shipment in sizes ranging from 1 to 4 inches. Check valves can be used in vertical and horizontal applications. All Valworx products are fully tested prior to shipment to ensure trouble-free operation. Orders received before 3 p.m. ET usually ship same day.

About Valworx

Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading manufacturer and distributor of actuated valves and controls. Orders purchased over $99 ship free anywhere in the contiguous United States. The company offers 24/7 online ordering and free lifetime technical support. Valworx actuated valves and accessories come with a full, one-year warranty and 60-day return policy.

Contact:

Caroline Crowe
Phone: 704-987-9803
Email: sales@valworx.com

