Valuetronics Holdings Limited (SGX:BN2) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

Valuetronics Holdings Limited (SGX:BN2) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Valuetronics Holdings' shares before the 22nd of November in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be HK$0.08 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed HK$0.18 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Valuetronics Holdings has a trailing yield of 5.6% on the current share price of SGD0.555. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Valuetronics Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Valuetronics Holdings has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Valuetronics Holdings paying out a modest 39% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 36% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Valuetronics Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Valuetronics Holdings's earnings per share have dropped 5.8% a year over the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Valuetronics Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.5% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Valuetronics Holdings for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

So while Valuetronics Holdings looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Valuetronics Holdings that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

