Value-Based Healthcare Services Market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 20.5 Bn by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

·5 min read
Growing Significance of Proactive Concept to Improve Patient Care Surging the Demand for Value-based Healthcare Services: Industry Predicted to Rise at 21.1% CAGR. The U.S. is expected to dominate the value-based healthcare services market throughout the forecast period

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Value-Based Healthcare Services Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% over the forecast period, according to FMI’s analysis. The industry's value is anticipated to increase from US$ 3 Billion in 2023 to US$ 20.5 Billion by 2033 end.

The market for value-based healthcare services market is being driven by rising healthcare expenditure and incrementing healthcare services prices. The increasing demand for better healthcare outcomes and minimized costs, is propelling the demand for preventive treatments like value-based healthcare services. Additionally, the increasing requirement for patient-centric and unorganized treatment, is also enhancing the potential for the implementation of value-based healthcare system.

The demand for value-based health care is being catalyzed by the increasing chronic diseases. Additionally, the rising rate of fatalities is also contributing towards market expansion. For instance, in 2018, nearly 2,50,000 fatalities were witnessed in the USA. As per the statistics, medical mistakes were the 3rd largest cause of mortality in the country, following heart ailment and cancer. In addition to this, since significant amount of healthcare budget is squandered on avoidable medical issues or needless treatments, the demand for value-based healthcare services is growing.

Key Takeaways from the Value-based Healthcare Services Market:

  • The United States value-based healthcare services market is projected to lead the global market. By 2033, the market is forecast to generate the largest revenue of US$ 3.1 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 19.1%.

  • The United Kingdom is forecast to emerge as the fastest growing value-based healthcare services market, growing at a CAGR of 25% over the forecast period. The market is predicted to attain US$ 1.4 Billion by 2033 end.

  • In the APAC region, China is projected to lead the regional market, attaining market valuation of US$ 1.7 Billion by 2033. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22% over the forecast period.

  • Under the model category, accountable care organization segment is projected to dominate the global market. The segment is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 20.2% between 2023-2033.

  • By deployment type, on-premise is estimated to witness largest growth. Over the stipulated time-frame, the segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.2%, up from 20% CAGR witnessed in the past period.

News Featuring Market Developments by Companies Providing Value-based Healthcare Services:

  • In October 2021, a holding company by the name of Walgreens Boots Alliance, invested in VillageMD for a total US$ 5.2 Billion. With this partnership, both the companies would substantially increase the access for primary care in underserved rural as well as urban regions.

  • In June 2021, Humana announced that it is acquiring One Homecare Solutions from WayPoint Capital Partners. With this acquisition, the former company would better the value-based care in the category of in-home healthcare services.

  • In June 2021, Humana also acquired League, which is a digital health company. The acquisition was aimed at creating a new digital platform for specialty insurance members as well as Humana employer group.

Key Players:

  • Siemens Healthcare GmbH

  • NextStep Solutions

  • McKesson Corporation

  • NextGen Healthcare

  • Genpact Limited

  • Athena Healthcare

  • Boston Consulting Group

  • Change Healthcare

  • Baker Tilly, US, LLC

  • ForeSee Medical

Value-Based Healthcare Services Market by Category

Model:

  • Accountable Care Organization (ACO)

  • Patient-centered Medical Home (PCMH)

  • Pay For Performance (P4P)

  • Bundled Payments

Deployment:

  • On-premise

  • Cloud

End User:

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Insurance Companies

  • Government

  • Others

Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • South Asia and Pacific

  • East Asia

  • Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare Domain:

Adrenogenital Syndrome Treatment Market: Adrenogenital Syndrome Treatment Market by Drug Class, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel & Region Forecast till 2033

Alcohol Use Disorder Treatment Market: Alcohol Use Disorder Treatment Market by Disorder Type, Treatment Type & Region Forecast till 2033

Bartonellosis Therapeutics Market: Bartonellosis Therapeutics Market by Drug Class, Route of Administration, End-Users & Region Forecast till 2033

Acrocallosal Syndrome Therapeutics Market: Acrocallosal Syndrome Therapeutics Market by Drug Type (Losmapimod, Praluent, Evolocumab) by Syndromes (ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction, non-ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction, Unstable Angina) by Route of Administration (Injectable, Oral) By Region, Forecasts, 2023 – 2033

Abetalipoproteinemia Management Market: Abetalipoproteinemia Management Market by Treatment, End User and Region Forecast- 2023 to 2033

