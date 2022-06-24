Valuation of Concrete Fiber Market estimated at US$ 2.07 Bn by 2031, TMR Report

Transparency Market Research

Savvy manufacturers leverage breakthrough innovations in 3D to develop robust customized concrete fiber products

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert undertaking for a research report on the concrete fiber market finds the said market to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% for the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. Concrete fibers display superior physical properties to find extensive applications in the building & construction and transportation sectors.



Concrete fibers are used in the exteriors and interiors of industrial, commercial, and residential buildings. Concrete fibers are widely used in highways, bridges, roads, and sidewalks. The uniform distribution of short and long fibers helps to seal micro and macro cracks in concrete.

Array of advantages of concrete such as easy availability of raw materials, lower cost, higher fire and weather resistance, and higher compressive strength compared to wood accounts for its extensive application across several end-use industries.

Asia Pacific and Europe stand as key markets for concrete fiber in terms of volume. The regions held a significant 29.1% and 25% share respectively of the concrete fiber market in 2021. Growth of the building & construction sector in Asia Pacific and transportation sector in Europe account for substantial demand for concrete fiber in these regions.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=6269

Concrete Fiber Market – Key Findings of the Report

Critical advantage to reduce cost of corrosion in buildings and construction undertakings stokes demand for fibers such as synthetic glass and steel





Demand analysis of concrete fiber market emphasizes the need to augment tensile strength and ductility of concrete to expand its applications





Steel fibers product type held the leading more than 45% share among other key market segments in concrete fiber in 2021, and is projected to display significant growth rate in the upcoming years. Steel fibers are characteristic of excellent tensile and flexural strength, high durability, ductility, and shock and fatigue resistance that enable them to provide improved toughness and post-crack loading carrying capacity to concrete.



Story continues

Get Covid 19 Analysis: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=6269

North America stood as fastest growing market for concrete fiber in 2021. Growth in North America concrete fiber market is powered by increasing use of synthetic fibers and steel fiber concrete in various end-use industries in the U.S.





Expansion of product portfolio via innovation and diversification is a key growth strategy of players in the concrete floor market. Companies in the concrete fiber market are diversifying into production of forged carbon such as carbon fiber sheets and carbon fiber reinforced polymer products for competitive edge.





Prospects of demand for carbon fiber in the development of novel products for sewage pipes and construction of dams to open new growth frontiers in the concrete fiber market. Role of manufacturers to develop products for automotive drive shafts to tap into lucrative opportunities to manifest growth.





Initiatives of manufacturers to leverage novel modelling techniques such as 3D printing and injection molding machines to offer customized concrete fiber products are recent developments in the concrete fiber market. Increasing R&D in pultrusion method which is a composite synthesis process to obtain a constant cross-section and production rate is promising for the growth of concrete fiber market.



Request a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=6269

Concrete Fiber Market – Growth Drivers

Superior physical properties of high stability, heat resistance, and physical durability in fiber reinforced concrete for applications predominantly in construction and transportation sectors fuels the concrete fiber market





Critical role of manufacturers to diversify into production of forged carbon apart from regular concrete fiber products strengthens demand



Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=6269

Concrete Fiber Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the concrete fiber market are;

Sika Group

GCP Appplied Technologies Inc.

The Euclid Chemical Company

BASF SE

Bekaert

Owens Corning

The concrete fiber market is segmented as follows;

Concrete Fiber Market, by Product

Synthetic Fibers

Glass Fibers

Blended Fibers

Steel Fibers

Basalt Fibers

Animal Origin Fibers

Cellulose Fibers



Concrete Fiber Market, by Application

Building & Construction

Transportation Infrastructure

Mining

Industrial Flooring

Others



Concrete Fiber Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Research Reports by TMR:

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market - Butyric Acid Derivatives Market is likely to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a butyric acid derivatives market share of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2031

Naphthenic Base Oil Market - Naphthenic Base Oil Market is likely to register a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a naphthenic base oil market share of US$ 3.6 Bn by 2031

Silicone Rubber Market - Silicone Rubber Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.52% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a silicone rubber market share of US$ 2.6 Bn by 2031

Soft Magnetic Composite Market - Soft Magnetic Composite Market is likely to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a soft magnetic composite market share of US$ 9.8 Bn by 2031

Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market - Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market is likely to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a glass reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipes market share of US$ 2.9 Bn by 2031

U.S. Antimicrobial Plastics Market - U.S. Antimicrobial Plastics Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a U.S. antimicrobial plastics market share of US$ 1.8 Bn by 2031

Polyurethane (PU) Dispersions (Aqueous and Solvent) Market - Polyurethane (PU) Dispersions (Aqueous and Solvent) Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a polyurethane (pu) dispersions (aqueous and solvent) market share of 779.3 Kilo Tons by 2031

EVA Resins & Films Market - EVA Resins & Films Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a EVA resins & films market share of US$ 7.4 Bn by 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market research company providing business custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



