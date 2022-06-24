Valuation of Concrete Fiber Market estimated at US$ 2.07 Bn by 2031, TMR Report

Transparency Market Research
·6 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

Savvy manufacturers leverage breakthrough innovations in 3D to develop robust customized concrete fiber products

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert undertaking for a research report on the concrete fiber market finds the said market to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% for the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. Concrete fibers display superior physical properties to find extensive applications in the building & construction and transportation sectors.

Concrete fibers are used in the exteriors and interiors of industrial, commercial, and residential buildings. Concrete fibers are widely used in highways, bridges, roads, and sidewalks. The uniform distribution of short and long fibers helps to seal micro and macro cracks in concrete.

Array of advantages of concrete such as easy availability of raw materials, lower cost, higher fire and weather resistance, and higher compressive strength compared to wood accounts for its extensive application across several end-use industries.

Asia Pacific and Europe stand as key markets for concrete fiber in terms of volume. The regions held a significant 29.1% and 25% share respectively of the concrete fiber market in 2021. Growth of the building & construction sector in Asia Pacific and transportation sector in Europe account for substantial demand for concrete fiber in these regions.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=6269

Concrete Fiber Market – Key Findings of the Report

  • Critical advantage to reduce cost of corrosion in buildings and construction undertakings stokes demand for fibers such as synthetic glass and steel

  • Demand analysis of concrete fiber market emphasizes the need to augment tensile strength and ductility of concrete to expand its applications

  • Steel fibers product type held the leading more than 45% share among other key market segments in concrete fiber in 2021, and is projected to display significant growth rate in the upcoming years. Steel fibers are characteristic of excellent tensile and flexural strength, high durability, ductility, and shock and fatigue resistance that enable them to provide improved toughness and post-crack loading carrying capacity to concrete.

Get Covid 19 Analysis: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=6269

  • North America stood as fastest growing market for concrete fiber in 2021. Growth in North America concrete fiber market is powered by increasing use of synthetic fibers and steel fiber concrete in various end-use industries in the U.S.

  • Expansion of product portfolio via innovation and diversification is a key growth strategy of players in the concrete floor market. Companies in the concrete fiber market are diversifying into production of forged carbon such as carbon fiber sheets and carbon fiber reinforced polymer products for competitive edge.

  • Prospects of demand for carbon fiber in the development of novel products for sewage pipes and construction of dams to open new growth frontiers in the concrete fiber market. Role of manufacturers to develop products for automotive drive shafts to tap into lucrative opportunities to manifest growth.

  • Initiatives of manufacturers to leverage novel modelling techniques such as 3D printing and injection molding machines to offer customized concrete fiber products are recent developments in the concrete fiber market. Increasing R&D in pultrusion method which is a composite synthesis process to obtain a constant cross-section and production rate is promising for the growth of concrete fiber market.

Request a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=6269

Concrete Fiber Market – Growth Drivers

  • Superior physical properties of high stability, heat resistance, and physical durability in fiber reinforced concrete for applications predominantly in construction and transportation sectors fuels the concrete fiber market

  • Critical role of manufacturers to diversify into production of forged carbon apart from regular concrete fiber products strengthens demand

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=6269

Concrete Fiber Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the concrete fiber market are;

  • Sika Group

  • GCP Appplied Technologies Inc.

  • The Euclid Chemical Company

  • BASF SE

  • Bekaert

  • Owens Corning

The concrete fiber market is segmented as follows;

Concrete Fiber Market, by Product

  • Synthetic Fibers

  • Glass Fibers

  • Blended Fibers

  • Steel Fibers

  • Basalt Fibers

  • Animal Origin Fibers

  • Cellulose Fibers

Concrete Fiber Market, by Application

  • Building & Construction

  • Transportation Infrastructure

  • Mining

  • Industrial Flooring

  • Others

Concrete Fiber Market, by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Research Reports by TMR:

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market - Butyric Acid Derivatives Market is likely to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a butyric acid derivatives market share of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2031

Naphthenic Base Oil Market - Naphthenic Base Oil Market is likely to register a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a naphthenic base oil market share of US$ 3.6 Bn by 2031

Silicone Rubber Market - Silicone Rubber Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.52% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a silicone rubber market share of US$ 2.6 Bn by 2031

Soft Magnetic Composite Market - Soft Magnetic Composite Market is likely to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a soft magnetic composite market share of US$ 9.8 Bn by 2031

Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market - Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) Pipes Market is likely to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a glass reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipes market share of US$ 2.9 Bn by 2031

U.S. Antimicrobial Plastics Market - U.S. Antimicrobial Plastics Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a U.S. antimicrobial plastics market share of US$ 1.8 Bn by 2031

Polyurethane (PU) Dispersions (Aqueous and Solvent) Market - Polyurethane (PU) Dispersions (Aqueous and Solvent) Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a polyurethane (pu) dispersions (aqueous and solvent) market share of 779.3 Kilo Tons by 2031

EVA Resins & Films Market - EVA Resins & Films Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a EVA resins & films market share of US$ 7.4 Bn by 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market research company providing business custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Maurice took an unusual path to becoming Florida's coach

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice’s journey toward becoming the new coach of the Florida Panthers included a fortuitous flick of the remote control, plus was aided by a college admissions department. He was watching games one night in January, a month or so after he stepped aside as coach of the Winnipeg Jets. He stumbled upon the Panthers and quickly told his wife that he was intrigued by their club. Fast forward a few weeks, and Maurice’s son got admitted to the University of Miami. It was ano

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • After trading first-round pick last season, Raptors ready for 33rd pick in NBA draft

    TORONTO — Settling into his seat on the podium at the Toronto Raptors' pre-draft media availability Tuesday, general manager Bobby Webster couldn't help but open with a quip. "It's not like having the No. 4 pick is it?" he said with a smile. Unlike last year when the Raptors hit a home run by taking Scottie Barnes with their lottery pick, the buzz has been rather muted ahead of Thursday's NBA draft in Brooklyn. Toronto traded its first-round pick earlier this year and will have just one second-r

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Bobby Webster reveals how long the Raptors have been tracking Christian Koloko

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster discusses where they had Christian Koloko ranked on their big board, how long they have been following his basketball career and more.&nbsp;

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • Blue Jays have a ‘million-dollar arm’ in prospect Ricky Tiedemann

    Ricky Tiedemann is giving fans a major-league showcase for a minor-league price.

  • Hockey Canada grilled over handling of alleged sexual assault, financial settlement

    Hockey Canada executives were under fire Monday as parliamentarians grilled the organization over its handling of an alleged sexual assault four years ago that resulted in a settled lawsuit last month. Hockey Canada CEO Tom Renney and president Scott Smith were among the witnesses called to testify before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage in Ottawa. Hockey Canada settled the lawsuit in May after a woman claimed she was sexually assaulted by eight members of the country's 2018 world jun

  • U.S. Open a reminder of what really matters in golf

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — A week that began with Phil Mickelson speaking without saying hardly anything ended with Matt Fitzpatrick at a momentary loss for words in his proudest moment. The U.S. Open was more that just a diversion from the disruption in golf. It brought meaning to the game. “No words," Fitzpatrick said moments after a shot that will become part of U.S. Open lore. He hit 9-iron from behind a lip in a fairway bunker on the 18th hole at Brookline that settled 18 feet behind the pin a

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • Should Andrei Vasilevskiy have been pulled in Game 2?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie aim to rationalize Jon Cooper's decision to let the Avalanche hang seven goals on the Lightning's netminder in Game 2.