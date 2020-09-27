Valtteri Bottas wins Russian GP as time penalty denies Hamilton's record bid

Valtteri Bottas won the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi as Lewis Hamilton was left frustrated after a 10-second time penalty denied him the chance to equal Michael Schumacher’s record tally of 91 Formula One race wins.

Hamilton was handed two separate five-second time penalties for an infringement of the rules during practice. The Mercedes driver performed a practice start outside of the designated area as he left the pit lane, and took the time penalty when he pitted on the 16th lap of the race.

That left the world championship leader too much to do as he returned to the race in 11th place, but Hamilton fought through the field to come third behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. His Mercedes teammate was left to pull away, Bottas taking the chequered flag more than 10 seconds ahead of Verstappen.

Bottas had threatened to overtake pole-sitter Hamilton on a dramatic first lap, which saw Verstappen run wide at the first corner. Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll also crashed out, with the safety car deployed for the first five laps.