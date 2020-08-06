Lewis Hamilton inspired by F1 title chase in 'most important year of my life'

Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he believes this is the most important year of his life in racing because it is taking place as he tries to promote anti-racism and diversity.

The world champion was speaking before this weekend’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone. While some of the biggest records in Formula One may fall to him this season, Hamilton said he felt inspired and empowered to be battling for them against the backdrop of using his global fame to make a difference in fighting racism.

Hamilton leads the word championship by 30 points from his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who signed a new contract with the team for 2021 on Thursday. Hamilton is just four wins behind Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 and can match the German’s tally of seven titles if he takes the championship again. Since the killing of George Floyd, Hamilton has been vigorous in his commitment to anti-racism campaigning. He has led F1’s anti-racism stance and that of his Mercedes team and this has given him a wider perspective on what racing means to him.

“It is the most important year of my life with everything that is going on,” Hamilton said. “It is a special year and I don’t take that lightly. People ask where we get motivation from, there are so many things to take inspiration from and to inspire us. To be fighting for a championship in a time like this is empowering and exciting with the thought that there could be change to follow.”

Although Mercedes announced the new deal with Bottas on Thursday, Hamilton has yet to extend his contract into 2021. He said he did not currently feel comfortable doing so given the economic damage wrought but the coronavirus.

“It just doesn’t feel like the right time to do it when you think so many people in the world have lost their jobs. People that are unemployed to then sit and negotiate a contract, it just doesn’t seem like the most important thing that I need to apply time to. I do want to continue with the team. It’s not a big effort for us to sit down and get it done, just right now I don’t feel comfortable with it and so we will wait. I am not talking to anybody else and look forward to continuing on.”

If, as expected, he does so the pair will be teammates for the fifth year in succession. Mercedes have won the constructors’ championship every season since Bottas joined but the Finn has not decisively challenged Hamilton for the title.

Bottas joined the team in 2017, replacing Nico Rosberg who retired after he won the title in 2016. The 30-year-old has won eight races during his time with Mercedes and their statement said Bottas would remain with the team until “at least the end of 2021”.

The drivers made their anti-racist gesture on the grid again before the British Grand Prix last week and are expected to do again on Sunday but once again seven chose not to take a knee. Hamilton has expressed a desire for the grid to show unity in this regard as has been the case in other sports but conceded that he only hoped drivers would be persuaded to change their minds.

“It is down to personal choice and you cant force people into doing things,” he said. “But we can continue to educate each other and help people understand what that symbol actually means because I think a lot of people don’t really know what it means.”