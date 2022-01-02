Valtteri Bottas Is Ready to Bounce Back

Photo credit: ATPImages - Getty Images

Five years ago, Valtteri Bottas replaced the reigning world champion at Mercedes. As a Mercedes-affiliated driver with a strong record at Williams, he seemed poised to effectively spell Lewis Hamilton for a decade and gather 30 career wins and maybe a title of his own in the process. After a disappointing stretch with the most successful team in the sport's modern era, he finds himself with Alfa Romeo.

This is the fourth installment of our driver-by-driver preview of the 2022 Formula 1 season. This weekend, we will be covering Alfa Romeo. You can find the rest of our previews here.

Photo credit: Clive Mason - Getty Images

HOW HE GOT HERE

Bottas is most notable as Lewis Hamilton's former co-star, but he was once a promising prospect of his own. His decorated resume starts with success in the former Formula Renault 2.0 categories, beginning with a few wins in the now-defunct Northern European Cup championship in 2007. After two years in FR2.0 cars, he moved to what was then the Formula 3 Euro Series for two years, recording third place finishes in both seasons. His debut in a support series following Formula 1 finally came in 2011, winning what was then the GP3 series over a strange and scattered field highlighted by future sports car aces James Calado and Michael Christensen, future Formula E driver Mitch Evans, and future IndyCar drivers Conor Daly and Gabby Chaves.

He took the 2012 season off before making his Formula 1 debut with Williams in 2013, his first of four seasons with the program. That rookie year was quiet, but the program was relatively strong in the three years that followed, and he proved to be strong in the car, driving to championship finishes of fourth, fifth, and eighth while scoring nine podiums for a team that has struggled to score points in the years since.

That led him to Mercedes, where he has largely disappointed to live up to a standard set by Nico Rosberg. He has just ten grand prix wins over five seasons, although his 20 poles in that same stretch are certainly respectable. He finished as the championship runner-up two times in five seasons, but came nowhere close to challenging Hamilton in any.

Story continues

Photo credit: Clive Rose - Getty Images

HOW 2021 WENT



Last year, I wrote that the best-case scenario for Bottas was a year where he proved Mercedes still needed him in the car for Lewis Hamilton to fight for championships. That did not happen, and George Russell was called up to replace him after a disappointing year.

Bottas recorded just one win, but, far more worryingly, did not record a single 1-2 with Lewis Hamilton and did not at any point take vital points from Hamilton's title rival Max Verstappen. Poor support performances by Bottas, a theoretically better current option to fight Verstappen in the second Mercedes, were a large part of the reason Hamilton came into the season finale just tied with Verstappen. It left him in position for a horrendous late-race officiating decision that handed the win and championship to Verstappen in an instant. It also made an earlier decision by Mercedes to move on to Russell look even better.

Photo credit: Joe Portlock - Formula 1 - Getty Images

GOALS FOR 2022

But that Mercedes era is behind Bottas now. He's at Alfa Romeo now, where he will be leading an outfit looking to escape the back of the field just as he did when he joined Williams. Bottas, for all his struggles as a wingman at Mercedes, was excellent in his role leading that Williams team.

It is the reason Alfa Romeo hired him to replace Kimi Raikkonen. Like Raikkonen, he is a steady hand coming straight from an elite team where he has struggled to support what the team viewed as a championship contender. Unlike Raikkonen, he is young enough to anchor this Alfa Romeo team for the foreseeable future if both parties are so inclined.

His goals for the year are to move the team up the grid. Unlike Mercedes, Alfa Romeo has not had an experienced driver it can count on as part of its future in the car in some time. He will be their window into the world of more successful modern F1 teams, someone who can tell them what they might have been missing for years and help take them back to contending for podiums. The team scored points on just six of 44 tries last season, so the help is badly needed.

Photo credit: Joe Portlock - Formula 1 - Getty Images

A SUCCESSFUL SEASON LOOKS LIKE...

While his rookie teammate Guanyu Zhou may be unprepared to carry the burden of Alfa Romeo's expectations of improvement, Bottas is more than qualified to shoulder that weight. Alfa wants to escape the back of the field, but before they do that they need to clearly establish that they are the best of the group they're currently in with Haas and Williams. Bottas should easily beat his rookie teammate in most qualifying sessions and races, so his focus is going to be on out-racing the lead drivers at Haas and Williams so he can be the one in position to score points when attrition moves the back of the field back toward the middle.

If Alfa Romeo improves enough to fight for podiums, his expectations get much larger on a week-by-week basis. Until they do, his goal will be to fight for surprise Q3 appearances, scratch out points-paying top tens in every strange race possible, and finish a convincing 15th, leader of that six-driver group at the back of the field. With Alex Albon leading Williams and Mick Schumacher leading Haas, he has been put in a position where anything less would mark a major disappointment.

You Might Also Like