Valtteri Bottas to use Mika Hakkinen helmet for Monaco Grand Prix

Bottas to use Hakkinen helmet colours for Monaco

Valtteri Bottas will compete in this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix with a crash helmet bearing Mika Hakkinen's old Formula 1 design.

F1 drivers often adopt special helmet designs for Monaco and ahead of Thursday's opening practice session Bottas unveiled his own inspired by his double champion compatriot.

It bears Hakkinen's classic stripes down the side in three shades of blue, atop a white base.

Hakkinen won in Monco for the only time 20 years ago, and Bottas said he wanted to honour to that success and the Finn's first world championship the same year.

"He won here 20 years ago exactly and that year he won the title," said Bottas, who works with Hakkinen's former manager Didier Coton.

"So, I wanted to pay a tribute.

"I respect him as a driver, as a guy, and I always loved the paint as well."

Stoffel Vandoorne, Charles Leclerc and Brendon Hartley have already revealed special crash helmets for this weekend's race that feature a Monaco theme.