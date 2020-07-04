Valtteri Bottas beats Lewis Hamilton to Austrian Grand Prix pole despite late off in qualifying
Valtteri Bottas survived a late scare in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix to beat reigning Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton to pole position for Sunday's race.
Austrian Grand Prix grid
1. Bottas
2. Hamilton
3. Verstappen
4. Norris
5. Albon
6. Perez
7. Leclerc
8. Sainz Jr
9. Stroll
10. Ricciardo
11. Vettel
12. Gasly
13. Kvyat
14. Ocon
15. Grosjean
16. Magnussen
17. Russell
18. Giovinazzi
19. Raikkonen
20. Latifi
