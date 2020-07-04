Valtteri Bottas beats Lewis Hamilton to Austrian Grand Prix pole despite late off in qualifying

Philip Duncan
The Independent

Valtteri Bottas survived a late scare in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix to beat reigning Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton to pole position for Sunday's race.

Austrian Grand Prix grid

1. Bottas

2. Hamilton

3. Verstappen

4. Norris

5. Albon

6. Perez

7. Leclerc

8. Sainz Jr

9. Stroll

10. Ricciardo

11. Vettel

12. Gasly

13. Kvyat

14. Ocon

15. Grosjean

16. Magnussen

17. Russell

18. Giovinazzi

19. Raikkonen

20. Latifi


More follows…


