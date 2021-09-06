Valterri Bottas Is Heading to Alfa Romeo

Photo credit: Clive Mason/Getty



Current Mercedes-AMG driver Valterri Bottas has officially signed with Alfa Romeo Racing for a multi-year deal to begin in 2022. The Finnish driver will replace Kimi Raikkonen, who announced his upcoming retirement last week. Perhaps most importantly, Bottas vacates a seat at one of F1's two current top-tier teams. It is all but certain to be filled by Williams driver George Russell.





The shadow battle between Russell and Bottas has been one of the primary plotlines of the 2021 season. Bottas, with nine race wins going on four years of experience at Mercedes, seemed the obvious favorite. But despite his serious pace, he's long been criticized for lacking racecraft and passing ability. And when Russell got his first shot in the Mercedes back in 2020, he embarrassed Bottas by outpacing him in qualifying, outpacing him in the race, and mounting a charge through the field after a pit-stop debacle that outshined pretty much any moment in Bottas' career. Mercedes blew it for him, but he already proved he could deliver a Hamilton-esque performance that Bottas never quite pulled off.

Despite that, Bottas has proven pace and clear talent. Facing larger competition and the long-term issue of a potential retirement by star driver Lewis Hamilton, though, Mercedes had the incentive to shake things up. Meanwhile, Raikkonen's departure leaves Alfa hungry for experience and pace as it enters the new era defined by the 2022 rule change. Bottas delivers that. And while it's unlikely that Bottas was given a choice in his departure from Mercedes, it's good that he has a place to land.

Alfa has not confirmed its second driver for the 2022 season, but current driver Antonio Giovinazzi seems a natural fit. Still, in a year where the car is dramatically changing anyway, there's a chance that the team goes for an all-new roster. We'll have to see if more drivers become available. Regardless, expect the next official announcement to be from Mercedes. George Russell, Mister Saturday himself and an incredible rising talent in the sport, will likely get his shot in a top-tier car. If he can do what Bottas never did and mount a real challenge to Hamilton, we may be in for an incredible battle.

