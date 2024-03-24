Valspar Championship: Peter Malnati wins PGA Tour event and clinches Masters spot

Malnati's last PGA Tour victory came in 2015

Valspar Championship, final leaderboard -12 P Malnati (US); -10 C Young (US); -9 M Hughes (Can), C Phillips (US) Selected others:-4 M Wallace (Eng); -3 S Power (Ire); -2 R MacIntyre (Sco); +4 H Hall (Eng); +5 C Tarren (Eng) Full leaderboard

American Peter Malnati won his first PGA tournament in almost nine years to qualify for the first Masters of his career.

The 36-year-old shot a four-under-par 67 in his final round in Palm Harbor, Florida, to finish on 12 under and clinch the Valspar Championship title.

The victory earned him a place in the field at Augusta next month.

Malnati's only previous PGA Tour win came in November 2015 at the Sandersons Farms Championship.

He started the day two off the pace but five birdies helped him to beat Cameron Young - who bogeyed his final hole - by two strokes.

Chandler Phillips and Canada's Mackenzie Hughes tied for third.