Valsoft Expands its Presence in the Practice Management Vertical with the Acquisition of MacPractice

MONTREAL, March 31, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of MacPractice, the leading provider of macOS and iOS-based practice management software for the medical, dental, chiropractic and optometry verticals.

MacPractice was founded by Mark Hollis and Patrick Clyne in 2004 in Lincoln, Nebraska, after two decades of experience, having brought to market the first practice management solutions developed for Mac in 1984. Since then, Mark, Patrick and the team have continued to deliver high quality solutions for healthcare professionals. At the heart of the company's DNA is a passion for helping clinicians focus on their patients by enhancing their productivity through intuitive software solutions and world-class training and support.

Mark and Patrick are extremely proud of the company they and their employees have built and are optimistic about the company's future. "MacPractice has come a long way from the early days, and we could not have done this without our dedicated team. We are confident in their ability to continue to grow and move the company forward," said Mark Hollis.

Mark and Patrick will remain with the company for a smooth transition, while their management team will continue to oversee day-to-day operations from MacPractice's Lincoln office.

"MacPractice has built an impressive reputation as one of the leading independent players in the practice management space. I was struck by the culture of the organization and the passion of the team. This is a milestone for Valsoft and further enhances our position in the practice management vertical. We look forward to continuing to invest in organic initiatives and further acquisitions in the space and aim to offer our customers best in class solutions." said Sam Youssef, Valsoft's CEO.

About MacPractice:

About Valsoft Corporation:

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industry or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that molds companies into leaders in their respective industries. Unlike private equity and venture capital firms, Valsoft does not have a pre-defined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

Valsoft was represented internally by Giancarlo Ruscio, Senior Legal Counsel and David Felicissimo, General Counsel. MacPractice was advised by Julio Dominguez and Fred Zweifel of Generational Equity, and represented by John C. Miles of Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, L.L.P.

For more information please visit https://www.macpractice.com/ and https://www.valsoftcorp.com/.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valsoft-expands-its-presence-in-the-practice-management-vertical-with-the-acquisition-of-macpractice-301031746.html

SOURCE Valsoft Corporation Inc.





