Valsoft Acquires Azility Energy Management Solutions

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2022 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of software companies in vertical markets, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Azility Energy Management Solutions ("Azility"), a next-generation energy management solutions provider that powers energy, water and emissions savings across every asset and department for organizations large and small.

"It has been an amazing journey to start and build a company and I'm looking forward to seeing it flourish with these great new owners," said co-founder Dean Jackson.

Azility was originally founded in 2006 as Planet Footprint, established to help Australian Councils meet new emissions reporting requirements, and has evolved over the years across Australia and the U.S., to help facilitate clean energy and water for all by bringing data to life, helping organizations become more energy and water efficient, and to reduce their impact on the environment.

"We are thrilled to acquire our first energy-saving company and expand our Energy Trading & Risk Management vertical through our acquisition of Azility" said Michael Assi, CEO of Aspire Software, the operating division of Valsoft. "Azility's experienced team, modern cloud-native solution, and dominant position in the Australian market will make a great addition for future growth and continuous product innovation."

Azility became the second business in the energy space to be acquired by Valsoft, joining Energy Trading and Risk Management solutions company Inatech. The Azility leadership team will be working with Valsoft to lead Azility through this new chapter.

"I'm excited to enter this new era working with ValSoft to further expand our products and services in the energy space," said CEO Rikki Papesch.

About Azility Energy Management Solutions

At Azility, we're chasing a new vision for the future of energy - for businesses, people, and the planet. We've poured kinetic innovation into our next-generation energy management software, powering energy, water, and emissions savings across every asset and department for organizations large and small.

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies through which each business can deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industry or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo, General Counsel, Oliver Gray, Senior Legal Counsel and Elisa Marcon, Corporate Paralegal. Externally, Valsoft was represented by Alistair Jaque, Antony Bull and Orhai Shiba of Deutsch Miller.

For more information about the companies, please visit https://www.azility.co/ and www.valsoftcorp.com .

