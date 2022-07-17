Valour FC forward William Akio signs with Scotland's Ross County

1 min read
DINGWALL, United Kingdom — William Akio is leaving Winnipeg's Valour FC to join Scotland's Ross County.

The 23-year-old South Sudan international forward, who grew up in Calgary after coming to Canada, has signed a three-year contract with the Scottish Premier League side. He joins his brother, midfielder Victor Loturi, at Ross County, which is based in Dingwall.

“William is a player we have been tracking for a number of months and we are delighted to bring him to Dingwall," Ross County manager Malky Mackay said. "He has performed consistently and regularly at Valour FC and although he is still learning, he is an exciting addition to our group.”

“William is an ambitious and driven player, and we look forward to developing him further in his time with us."

Akio scored 10 goals in 44 games in all competitions for Valour, which did not disclose the transfer fee.

“Willy has been an important piece for us over the past two seasons,” Valour coach and GM Phillip Dos Santos said in a statement. “It was a hard decision for us as a club, but we see it as a great opportunity for the next player in line, and an opportunity for Willy to grow as a player."

Akio played collegiate soccer at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros, with 18 goals and 14 assists in three seasons there. He left second all-time in points, third in goals, and tied for first in assists in the program’s history.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2022

The Canadian Press

