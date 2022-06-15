ValOre Drills Near-Surface Radioactive Structures in 4 of 5 RC Holes Over 400 m of Strike Length at J4 West Target, Angilak Property Uranium Project

ValOre Metals Corporation
·12 min read

Figure 1: Plan Map of J4 West Target, and J4-Ray Uranium Deposits

Figure 1: Plan Map of J4 West Target, and J4-Ray Uranium Deposits
Figure 1: Plan Map of J4 West Target, and J4-Ray Uranium Deposits

Figure 2: Regional Map of Angilak Property, Summarizing 2022 Exploration to Date

Figure 2: Regional Map of Angilak Property, Summarizing 2022 Exploration to Date
Figure 2: Regional Map of Angilak Property, Summarizing 2022 Exploration to Date

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValOre Metals Corp. (“ValOre”; TSXV: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, “the Company”) today provided an exploration update on the Reverse Circulation (“RC”) drilling and ground geophysics at ValOre’s 100% owned 59,483-hectare Angilak Property Uranium Project (“Angilak”), located in Nunavut Territory, Canada. Seventeen (17) of twenty (20) RC holes drilled at the Dipole and Yat targets, as well as 4 of 5 holes at J4 West (6th hole on-going), have intersected near-surface zones of radioactivity.

“The spring RC drilling program at Angilak showcases the potential for zones such as Dipole, Yat and now J4 West to host high-grade, near-surface, basement-hosted uranium deposits, with multiple zones of near-surface radioactivity intersected in 22 of 27 holes with vertical depths of radioactive intersections ranging between 9 and 110 metres,stated ValOre’s VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. “Real time results of radioactivity from RC drilling at J4 West are very exciting as RC22-J4W-001 returned a peak CPS value of 22,146 at ~36 m vertical depth, within a broader zone of 12,118 CPS over 4.6 m. J4 West sits less than 300 metres from, and may be a faulted offset continuation of, the J4 zone which contributes 14.4 million pounds to the 43.3 million pound Lac 50 inferred resource.”

Angilak 2022 RC Drilling Highlights:

  • 26 RC drill holes in 3,063 metres (“m”) drilled to date from 13 drill sites at Dipole (17 holes), Yat (4 holes) and J4 West (5 holes, 6th hole on-going) targets;

  • Multiple zones of near-surface radioactivity intersected in 14 of 17 holes at Dipole, 4 of 4 holes at Yat and 4 of 5 holes at J4 West, with vertical depths of radioactive intersections ranging from 9 m to 110 m;

  • Dipole, Yat and J4 West remain largely open along strike and at depth;

  • Ground VLF-EM and magnetics program is complete, totaling 1,547 line-kilometres (“ln-km”) and 15,481 hectares (“ha”);

  • Total of 401 samples (611 m) from 22 holes have been collected for assay, to date;

  • Timing and specific areas of focus for the follow up diamond drill core program in Q3 will be announced upon receipt and review of assay results.

J4 West Target

  • J4 West target (“J4W”), located 280 m west of the J4 uranium deposit, which hosts an inferred resource estimate of 14.4 Mlbs U3O8 grading 0.8% U3O8;

  • 2022 J4W drilling has tested a strike length of 400 m of a 1-km-long EM conductor, with 2 RC holes drilled from each of three sites spaced 200 m apart;

  • RC22-J4W-001 returned a peak CPS value of 22,146 at ~36 m vertical depth, within a broader zone of 12,118 CPS over 4.6 m.

The J4 West (“J4W”) target, formerly know as the J1 Zone, is a 1-km-long EM conductor located between Lac 50’s Eastern Extension (“EE”) and J4 uranium deposits. The easterly J4 deposit remains open along-strike to the west towards the EE, and down-plunge. Re-processed ground VLF-EM data highlights a distinct ~150 m sinistral off-set for the J4 conductor to the west of the deposit, which suggests a displaced continuation of the high-grade uraniferous structure ~280 m southwest of J4 (Figure 1). This 1-km-long conductor is mostly undrilled, except for 6 drill holes over a strike length of 150 m. Five of these holes intersected varying amounts of uranium at depths between 28 and 180 vertical metres (CLICK HERE for news release dates January 27, 2013). Mineralization occurs as narrow carbonate veins in sheared, hematized, sulfide-bearing graphitic tuff within a larger sequence of basalt and gabbro, similar to the lithological units hosting mineralization at the Lac 50 Trend resource.

2022 Drilling at J4 West

Drilling to date in 2022 at J4W was conducted from three sites spaced 200 m apart, with 2 RC holes drilled at each pad, testing a strike length of 400 m in between the area of previous drilling and the sinistral structure to the east. All holes to date have intercepted strong, shallow intervals of radioactivity, including a peak CPS value of 22,146 in RC22-J4W-001 at ~36 m vertical depth, within a broader zone of 12,118 CPS over 4.6 m (Table 1, Figure 1). A final drill hole is in progress.

Results to date from J4W are highly encouraging, and support the interpretation of a high-grade, shallow uranium deposit being off-set from J4, and continuing along the 1-km-long conductor to the west.

Figure 1: Plan Map of J4 West Target, and J4-Ray Uranium Deposits
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9521542-cf83-41ea-b89e-f6ae3cf36c65

2022 RC Drilling at Yat

A total of 4 RC holes (382.52 m) were drilled at Yat in 2022, with all four holes intercepting between 1 to 4 zones of near-surface, anomalous radioactivity (Table 1), up to a maximum value of 5,013 CPS in hole RC22-YAT-002. Three of these holes were previously released (CLICK HERE for news release dated June 2, 2022).

The final hole, RC22-YAT-004, drilled through 4 distinct radioactive zones within a package of locally graphitic basaltic, trachytic and andesitic volcanic rocks, locally mineralized with sulfides (pyrite, chalcopyrite), copper oxides (malachite, azurite) and native copper.

2022 RC Drilling at Dipole

A total of 17 RC holes (2,141.21 m) were drilled at Dipole in 2022, with all 14 of 17 holes intercepting between 2 to 4 zones of near-surface, anomalous radioactivity (Table 1), up to a maximum value of 65,535 CPS in RC22-DP-005. All 2022 Dipole RC holes are summarized in news releases dated May 9, 2022 (CLICK HERE) and June 2, 2022 (CLICK HERE).

Table 1: 2022 RC Drilling Results to Date (Scintillometer CPS Radioactivity)

Target

Hole ID

EOH
(m)

Samples

Max CPS

Zone 1*

Zone 2*

Zone 3*

Zone 4*

Yat

RC22-YAT-004

109.73

71

1,964

9.14-24.38 m @
Max CPS: 1,146
Avg CPS: 762

24.38-25.91 m @ 375 CPS

33.53-44.20 m @
Max CPS: 1,964
Avg CPS: 1,100

56.39-65.53 m @
Max CPS: 384
Avg CPS: 371

J4W

RC22-J4W-001

109.73

6

22,146

4.57-6.10 m @ 1015 CPS

48.77-53.34 m @
Max CPS: 22,146
Avg CPS: 12,118

64.01-67.06 m @
Max CPS: 371
Avg CPS: 351

 

J4W

RC22-J4W-002

129.54

5

13,929

50.29-51.82 m @ 1297 CPS

56.39-60.96 m @
Max CPS: 13,929
Avg CPS: 4,899

91.44-92.96 m @ 355 CPS

 

J4W

RC22-J4W-003

80.77

3

4,788

56.39-60.96 m @
Max CPS: 4,788
Avg CPS: 1,893

 

 

 

J4W

RC22-J4W-004

109.73

1

2,248

73.15-74.68 m @ 2248 CPS

 

 

 

J4W

RC22-J4W-005

109.73

0

Background

 

 

 

 

J4W

RC22-J4W-006

On-going

TBD

TBD

 

 

 

 

TOTALS (to date)

2302.75

315

 

 

 

 

 

* All zone interval measurements are metres (“m”) down-hole, and true widths are yet to be determined

2022 Ground VLF-EM and Magnetics

A total of 1,547 line-km covering 15,481 ha of prospective area was surveyed in the 2022 ground geophysics campaign. The VLF-EM and magnetics data have been compiled and processed, which included the generation of 3D inversion models to aid in future drill targeting (Figure 2).

The program was planned for 2,400 line-km but was cut short due to reduced snow and deteriorating ice conditions. The remaining un-surveyed area will be considered for a spring 2023 ground geophysics program.

Figure 2: Regional Map of Angilak Property, Summarizing 2022 Exploration to Date
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eeaf71d8-7231-46c5-ac6f-0dffd5c40ad0

About Angilak

The 59,483-hectare Angilak Property is situated in the mining- and exploration-friendly Nunavut Territory, Canada, and has district-scale potential for uranium, precious and base metals. Since acquisition, ValOre has invested over CAD$55 million on resource delineation and exploration drilling (89,572 metres in 589 drill holes), metallurgy, geophysics, geochemistry, and logistics across the large land package. This work supported the development of the significant Lac 50 Trend NI 43-101 inferred uranium resource estimate (“Lac 50”).

The Lac 50 NI 43-101 Technical Report (effective date March 1, 2013) defined an inferred resource estimate which represents Canada’s highest-grade uranium resource outside of Saskatchewan, and one of highest-grade uranium resources on a global basis. Highlights include:

  • 43.3 Mlbs U3O8 in 2,831,000 tonnes grading 0.69% U3O8. CLICK HERE for a summary table of the Lac 50 Trend inferred resource estimate;

  • Supported by 351 resource delineation drill holes totaling 62,023 metres (“m”);

  • Metallurgical results for Lac 50 demonstrate high uranium recoveries and rapid leach kinetics. See news releases: February 28, 2013, September 11, 2013 and February 27, 2014;

  • Lac 50 Trend is a 15 kilometre (“km”) by 3 km area with excellent potential for resource growth and new discoveries;

  • Uranium mineralization starts at surface, and has been drilled to 380 m vertical depth;

CLICK HERE for ValOre’s May 6, 2021 video summarizing the highlights of Angilak.

CLICK HERE for ValOre’s May 6, 2021 video reviewing the 2021 focus for Angilak.

Qualified Person (“QP”)

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Colin Smith, P.Geo., ValOre’s QP and Vice President of Exploration.

Information related to the independent Angilak mineral resource estimate has been approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc. P.Geo., President of Apex Geoscience Ltd., Robert Sim, P.Geo. of SIM Geological Inc. and Bruce Davis, FAusIMM of BD Resources Consulting Inc., who are independent QPs as defined under NI 43‐101.

Information related to the independent Pedra Branca mineral resource estimate has been approved by Fábio Valério, P.Geo., and Porfirio Cabaleiro, P.Eng., of GE21.

About ValOre Metals Corp.

ValOre Metals Corp. (TSXV: VO) is a Canadian company with a portfolio of high‐quality exploration projects. ValOre’s team aims to deploy capital and knowledge on projects which benefit from substantial prior investment by previous owners, existence of high-value mineralization on a large scale, and the possibility of adding tangible value through exploration, process improvement, and innovation.

In May 2019, ValOre announced the acquisition of the Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements (PGE) property, in Brazil, to bolster its existing Angilak uranium, Genesis/Hatchet uranium and Baffin gold projects in Canada.

The Pedra Branca PGE Project comprises 52 exploration licenses covering a total area of 56,852 hectares (140,484 acres) in northeastern Brazil. At Pedra Branca, 7 distinct PGE+Au deposit areas host, in aggregate, a 2022 NI 43-101 inferred resource of 2.198 Moz 2PGE+Au contained in 63.6 Mt grading 1.08 g/t 2PGE+Au (CLICK HERE for news release dated March 24, 2022). All the currently known Pedra Branca inferred PGE resources are potentially open pittable.

Comprehensive exploration programs have demonstrated the "District Scale" potential of ValOre’s Angilak Property in Nunavut Territory, Canada that hosts the Lac 50 Trend having a current Inferred Resource of 2,831,000 tonnes grading 0.69% U3O8, totaling 43.3 million pounds U3O8. For disclosure related to the inferred resource for the Lac 50 Trend uranium deposits, please CLICK HERE for ValOre's news release dated March 1, 2013.

ValOre’s team has forged strong relationships with sophisticated resource sector investors and partner Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI) on both the Angilak and Baffin Gold Properties. ValOre was the first company to sign a comprehensive agreement to explore for uranium on Inuit Owned Lands in Nunavut Territory and is committed to building shareholder value while adhering to high levels of environmental and safety standards and proactive local community engagement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Jim Paterson”

James R. Paterson, Chairman and CEO

ValOre Metals Corp.

For further information about ValOre Metals Corp., or this news release, please visit our website at www.valoremetals.com or contact Investor Relations at 604.653.9464, or by email at contact@valoremetals.com.

ValOre Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: http://www.discoverygroup.ca/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although ValOre believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events that may prove to be inaccurate. These factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information to ValOre. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the future operations of ValOre and economic factors. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and, except as required by applicable law, ValOre does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. ValOre undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of ValOre, or its financial or operating results or (as applicable), their securities.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • LeBron James can't keep his hands off the Stanley Cup

    LeBron James has been enjoying his offseason after missing out on the NBA playoffs with the LA Lakers, including a meeting with the Stanley Cup.

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Floyd Mayweather Jr. touched by Hall of Fame induction

    VERONA, N.Y. (AP) — Reduced to tears at a banquet on the eve of his big day, Floyd Mayweather Jr. was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame on Sunday, just a tinge of emotion in his voice as he accepted the honor. “I done a lot in my career, but this is by far the best,” said Mayweather, who credited his mom, dad and sister for much of his success. “I want to thank the International Boxing Hall of Fame for giving me this. This right here is going to my dad because he deserves it. B

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • B.C. 2030 Olympic, Paralympic bid group unveils venues, dates planned for Games

    The 2030 Olympics and Paralympics are still eight years away, but Canada's vision for the Winter Games is already coming into place. The group leading a potential bid to host the events include four host First Nations in the region along with the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic committees and the municipalities of Vancouver and Whistler. On Tuesday at the Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre in Whistler, it announced new details, including what the Indigenous-led Games in B.C. could look like as wel

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu