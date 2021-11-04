VALNEVA: Declaration of shares and voting rights - Interim status at November 2, 2021 (and information at October 31, 2021)
VALNEVA
Declaration of shares and voting rights
Interim status at November 2, 2021 (and information at October 31, 2021)
__________________________________________________________________________________________
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B
Declaration date: November 4, 2021
Interim status at November 2, 2021
Number of shares
Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
Description of the change
Date on which this change was recognized
Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
127,763,819
127,639,497
Information at October 31, 2021
Number of shares
Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
Description of the change
Date on which this change was recognized
Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
99,911,163
122,578,819
Transfer of 3,300 shares with double voting rights
122,454,497
1 Management Board decisions of October 28 and October 30, 2021, Settlement and delivery of shares on November 2, 2021.
* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, the transfer into double voting rights of part of the ordinary shares took place as from May 28, 2015.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.
Attachment