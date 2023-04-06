VALNEVA - Declaration of shares and voting rights - March 31, 2023
VALNEVA
Declaration of shares and voting rights
March 31, 2023
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B
Declaration date: April 6, 2023
Number of shares
Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
Description of the change
Date on which this change was recognized
Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
160,955,498
Double voting rights granted on 230 ordinary shares
Between March 3 & March 15, 2023
160,831,176
* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.
