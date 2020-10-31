Valmiki Jayanti 2020: Date and significance of festival dedicated to author of Ramayana

The birth anniversary of sage Valmiki, the author of the epic Ramayana, is celebrated as Valmiki Jayanti. The day is observed on the full moon night or Purnima of Ashwin month.

Also known as Adikavi, Valmiki is also credited with writing the first-ever Sanskrit shlokas.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Valmiki Jayanti is also known as Pragat Diwas. On this day, many worship the poet by reciting verses of the Ramayana at Valmiki temples across the country.

The report adds that one of the most famous temples dedicated to Valmiki is in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, where it is believed that the sage rested after writing the Ramayana. It is believed that the temple in 1,300 years old.

It is believed that Lord Rama met Valmiki during his period of exile and interacted with him. Later on, when Lord Rama banished Sita, it was Valmiki who gave shelter to her in his hermitage.

According to legends, Valmiki was originally a dacoit named Ratnakar, who would rob people and kill them. Sage Narada, however, transformed him into a devotee of Lord Rama. Narada advised him to perform penance by reciting Rama Nama, and after years of meditation, his penance was declared successful and he was given the name Valmiki.

The Purnima Tithi for Valmiki Jayanti begins on 5.45 pm on 30 October and goes on till 8.18 pm on 31 October.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion. He said that the ideals of Maharishi Valmiki based on social harmony, equality and justice will continue to inspire citizens of India.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tweeted "

My humble tributes to the Adi Kavi Maharishi #Valmiki on his Jayanti today. He composed the great epic Ramayana and enlightened us about the divine life journey of #LordRama. The poet-saint's philosophical teachings are eternally relevant. #valmikijayanti pic.twitter.com/Sl9hr2PYfj " Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 31, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted everyone on the occasion and stated that for ages, Ramayana has inspired the whole world to walk on the path of truth and religion.

