Valmiki Jayanti 2020: Date and Significance of Festival

Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated in the honour of the ancient poet Valmiki, who is also the author of epic Ramayana — which contains 24,000 verses (shlokas) and 7 cantos.

The poet has also written many shlokas in Sanskrit. He is also known as Adi Kavi — the first poet of Sanskrit literature.

The day marks Maharishi Valmiki’s birthday which is considered to be on the full moon day of Ashwin — a month in the Hindu calendar, often called Panchanga. In the year 2020, the day is falling on October 31.

The Purnima tithi for Valmiki Jayanti begins on October 30 at 5:45 pm and it will end on October 31 at 8:18 pm.

It is believed that Valmiki met Lord Rama after the latter was banished from his kingdom and living in exile in the forest. It is also said that Maharishi Valmiki gave shelter to Goddess Sita when she was banished by Lord Rama. Valmiki is said to have taught Ramayana to Lord Rama’s sons — Lava and Kusha.

Arulmigu Sri Valmiki Temple, located in Thiruvanmiyur area of Tamil Nadu’s Chennai is the most famous temple of the saint in the country. It is said that the saint came to this temple to rest after writing down Ramayana.

On the occasion of his Jayanti, devotees of Saint Valmiki visit his temples all over the country. In his honour, they recite shlokas from Ramayana and offer fruits and flowers.

Processions in the honour of the saint are taken out on the day which is popularly called Pragat Diwas. It is celebrated fervently by the devotees of the saint. They sing devotional songs and decorate the temples of Saint Valmiki.

However, due to Covid-19 crisis this year, devotees will not be able to collect together. Arrangements have been made in the state of Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the festival in temples with as long as 24-hour-long recital of Ramayana.