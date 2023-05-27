Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.11

The board of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.11 per share on the 3rd of July. The dividend yield will be 5.8% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Valley National Bancorp's stock price has reduced by 35% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

Valley National Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

Valley National Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 38%, which means that Valley National Bancorp would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 13.9%. The future payout ratio could be 37% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.65, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.44. The dividend has shrunk at around 3.8% a year during that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that Valley National Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 17% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Valley National Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Valley National Bancorp that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

