Valley Food Bank opens Brighter Days Boutique

On Friday morning, April 8, Valley Food Bank's Brighter Days Boutique officially opened its doors to provide a new service to clients and a fundraising option to sponsor its vital community programs.

Valley Food Bank executive director Monica Grant said the used-clothing retail storefront inside the front doors of its large new facility on Houlton Street serves two essential purposes. Money raised through the sale of the donated clothes directly funds the food bank's many services. It also provides free clothes for food bank clients.

Grant said the store, managed by Misty Brown, opened for business at 9 a.m. Friday and will be open to everyone in the general public Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store will be closed on weekends.

While clothes and a few donated household items are available for purchase by the general public, food bank clients can pick up needed items for free on Tuesdays.

Grant and Brown encourage area shoppers to drop by the Brighter Days Boutique to look at the selection of quality used clothing. Not only can shoppers save money, but their purchases also help sustain the food bank's vital services.

The boutique greets customers inside the main front doors of the 28,000 Houlton Street building the food bank moved into last fall.

Grant explained the large building improves Valley Food Bank's ability to deliver more and better services to clients. The large facility also provides a few extra fundraising options.

She explained the new building, which is still under renovation, offers more space and better options for receiving, delivering, storing, displaying and dispersing food for clients.

Grant said classrooms and a kitchen remain under construction. They will allow the food bank to host cooking and nutrition classes when finished. It will also provide space to offer financial and budgeting classes, income tax preparation, educational courses and more.

Grant added businesses, organizations, and the general public can rent the rooms for meetings or conferences, providing additional revenue to the food bank.

Grant said funds are needed to finance the growing demands of the food bank, which saw 377 food boxes go out the door in March.

"That means we fed 377 families," she said.

Grant said clients receive two food boxes, one containing non-perishables and another containing refrigerated and frozen food.

In addition to providing food boxes, the Valley Food Bank also provides food for breakfast programs at 17 schools and other outreach programs.

Grant said demands of the food bank are growing, just as rising food, gas and housing expenses place additional pressure on low-income families.

"The cost of food is crazy," she said.

She said low-income working families and seniors make up a significant portion of its client list. In addition to new clients,

Grant said she is seeing a return of clients who haven't used the service for a few years.

"We're all just one paycheck away from needing the service," she said.

Grant explained some clients need only temporary help to see them through tough times, perhaps because of a sudden layoff or to fill gaps while support programs kick in.

She said food banks are not government-funded and depend heavily on community support, adding the Valley Food Bank benefits from generous corporate partners in the region.

Supplementing corporate donations helping to purchase and renovate its new home, Valley Food Bank is the latest project for the Woodstock Rotary Club.

During its virtual Kitchen Party on Feb. 12, the club officially launched its "The Valley Food Bank: Changing Lives in the Valley" fundraising campaign to raise $1.125 million to complete renovations.

Rotarian Ashley Farrell said the club presented the Valley Food Bank with a $150,000 donation during the event. She said the campaign, chaired by Ed Barrett, formed subcommittees to approach local businesses and area professionals for funding support to reach its target.

Farrell said residents have two ways to directly donated to the Rotary campaign. They can e-transfer funds to RotaryValleFoodBankDonation@gmail.com or mail a cheque made out to the Valley Food Bank to 680 Main Street, PO Box 4227, Woodstock, N.B. E7M 1A0, Canada.

Farrell praised the efforts of Grant, her staff and volunteers, and supporters since Valley Food Bank moved to its new location last fall.

"They've done a ton of work, and they've done it really quickly," she said. "It's amazing what they've done with it."

Farrell said the food bank project is Rotary's largest campaign since it supported the construction of the new Sanctuary House shelter for abused women and children.

In announcing its campaign, the Rotary Club described the many vital services the Valley Food Bank has delivered to communities from Nackawic to River de Chute since its establishment in 1983.

It explained Valley Food Bank offers food support to over 3,000 households per year. It also delivers inclusive programs like community outreach, emergency food service, free clothing and household items, school breakfast, Christmas boxes, turkey drive, and birthday room.

The Rotary donation of $150,000 at its launch and individual contributions pushed its campaign almost halfway to its goal, with funds raised to date reaching $525,000.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun

