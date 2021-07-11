Valimai Update: Thala Ajith’s Film's First Motion Poster To Be Out Today at THIS Time!

This is the best news ever for all Thala Ajith's fans. As the first motion poster of the superstar's upcoming film Valimai is all set to be out today (July 11) after 6 PM in the evening. From the moment this news is out, fans of the actor are on cloud nine.

Also Read | Ajith Kumar Birthday Special: 8 Throwback Pictures of Valimai Star That Will Leave You Stunned!

