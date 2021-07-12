Valimai: All you need to know about Ajith's second collaboration with producer Boney Kapoor

The first look of Valimai starring Ajith Kumar in the lead has been released by the makers.

Billed an action-thriller, the film is produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects. It stars Ajith in the role of a police officer.

Helmed by H Vinoth, the film has been shot entirely in Hyderabad's Ramoji city. It is Vinoth's second consecutive project with Kapoor and Ajith after Nerkonda Paarvai, the official Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink.

Other cast members

Valimai also stars Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Pearle Maaney and Yogi Babu in important roles.

Delay in the release of first look

The first look was earlier scheduled to release on Ajith's 50th birthday on 1 May. However, the release of the poster was pushed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to social media, the producers announced that although they wanted to release the first look on the actor's birthday, it is not the right time when fellow citizens are facing various hardships due to coronavirus.

In the statement, the maker requested fans to pray for the departed souls and for those who are currently battling the virus.

An update on Valimai's music

Meanwhile, music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja also shared an update on Valimai's songs. Raja, who participated in a panel on Clubhouse, said that Ajith's Valimai has an emotional song dedicated to mothers, and it will be different from other sentiment films in Tamil cinema, reports Times of India.

#ValimaiUpdate Is Here ! #Valimai 🔥 Once In Decade Sentimental & Soulful Mother Song Is On The Way ! Composed by Our @thisisysr in Different Way ! Lyrics By : #Pavijay #ThalaAjith . #Yuvan Love 💗😘 pic.twitter.com/3PG0n3uDFe - Yuvan Souls (@YuvanSoulHealer) June 21, 2021

An official confirmation regarding the film's release date is awaited.

