Validation Process Commences for Mullen’s Class 2 EV Cargo Vans

Initial validation and assessment for Class 2 cargo vans has begun at AMEC facility outside Tunica, Mississippi. Company on track with Q2 2022 deliveries for fleet order customers.

BREA, Calif., Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces that initial validation testing of the Class 2 EV cargo van has begun at Mullen’s Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center (AMEC) in Tunica, Mississippi.

Mullen’s Class 2 EV cargo van (ONE®) is based on a 144-inch wheelbase, 78.8-kWh battery pack, rear-wheel drive and modular 460-cubic-foot cargo area. Vehicle range is estimated at over 200 miles, with a max payload of 3,296 pounds. The Class 2 EV vans are equipped with modular cargo areas that can be easily adapted to different client configurations.

Mullen is currently on track to deliver initial vans to existing fleet order customers starting in Q2 2022.

“Our Class 2 EV cargo van initial validation testing has begun at our AMEC facility in Tunica,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “The Mullen One is our first major manufacturing program out of our Tunica facility, and the entire team in California and Mississippi is excited to be working on the EV Cargo Van program.”

The Mullen FIVE EV Crossover will be at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES®) in Las Vegas from Jan. 5-8, 2022. Mullen will be featured in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center for the duration of CES®, showcasing the FIVE and upcoming technology for the vehicle as well as powertrain and battery components.

About Mullen

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the Company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, often signify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the reverse merger, the Nasdaq approval process and proposed debut date of the Mullen FIVE (formerly MX-05) midsize crossover. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not be accurate indications of when such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information that the Company has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. As a result of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein might not occur in the way the Company expects or at all. Accordingly, readers should not place reliance on any forward-looking information or statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth in this section.

