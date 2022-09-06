Valiant Awarded Seat on $850M DTRA Modeling & Simulation Support Contract Vehicle

Valiant Integrated Services

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiant Integrated Services announced today that it has been awarded a position on the $850M Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) Modeling & Simulation Support indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle. On this contract, Valiant will help DTRA perform assessments, exercises, and modeling and simulation support (AEMSS) tasks.



Valiant will also perform training, mission rehearsal, and countermeasures assessments designed to counter weapons of mass destruction threats and boost chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense. The IDIQ award has a five-year base period of performance, along with five option years, and contract work will occur at various locations worldwide.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with DTRA, delivering dynamic solutions that address known and emerging threats, helping to empower a safer world for all of us,” Dan Corbett, Chief Executive Officer of Valiant, said.

About Valiant

Valiant empowers the world's most critical missions by training, equipping, protecting, sustaining, and supporting those who serve. Valiant's 5,000 employees enable government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and disaster response teams to complete their missions efficiently and effectively in some of the most complex environments worldwide. Valiant is based in Herndon, Va., and deploys expertise for customers in the areas of Training, Simulation, and Readiness; Engineering and Analysis; Logistics and Sustainment; Mission and Contingency Operations; and Operations, Maintenance, and Management. For more information, visit www.onevaliant.com, and follow Valiant on LinkedIn or Facebook.

