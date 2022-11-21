Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.08

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) will pay a dividend of $0.08 on the 22nd of December. This means the annual payment will be 1.3% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Valhi's stock price has reduced by 38% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

Valhi's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, Valhi's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 6.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 5.4%, which is definitely feasible to continue.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $2.02 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.32. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 84% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. In the last five years, Valhi's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 6.0% per annum. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Valhi that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

