Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Q2 2020 Financial and Operating Results

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE, LSE:VLU) ("Valeura" or the "Company"), the upstream natural gas company focused on the Thrace Basin of Turkey, reports its financial and operating results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020.

Highlights from Q2 2020

A safe quarter, with no serious incidents and no reported cases of COVID-19 among Valeura personnel or contractors;

Resumption of normal office work and preparations underway to resume field operations in Q3, as pandemic-related restrictions are eased, but the Company remains vigilant to the COVID-19 situation;

A strong financial position, with net working capital surplus of US$33.2 million at June 30, 2020 (including US$30.5 million cash), and no debt;

Average Q2 2020 production of 561 boe/d which increased to at exit rate of 672 boe/d;

Realised prices unchanged on a Turkish Lira basis, equating to US$6.24/Mcf;

Revenue of US$1.9 million and average operating netbacks of US$18.33 per boe (excluding one-off costs for testing Devepinar-1 from operating costs);

Completion of a thorough desktop study of opportunities in the Company's conventional gas production business, with a development drilling programme expected to commence late 2020/early 2021; and

Extension of Valeura's three exploration licences at Banarli and West Thrace until June 27, 2022, and the engagement of Stellar Energy Advisors Limited with a mandate to secure a partner for the deep tight gas play.

Sean Guest, President and CEO commented:

"I am pleased to report a quarter that demonstrates the resilience of our business. We exited Q2 with our conventional gas production business ramping back up to volumes in the range of 672 Mcf/d, a continuing strong financial position, and fresh extensions to our key exploration licenses.

Despite the challenging circumstances the global oil and gas industry has faced during the last several months, our strategy remains intact and poised to deliver value for shareholders. We are resuming activities to improve the efficiency of our conventional gas business and are focused on increasing production to maximise value. We have a unique opportunity to layer inorganic growth into our strategy and are actively pursuing opportunities to build production growth from new sources. We continue to see our deep tight gas play as a key part of our long-term value story and have started our search for a new partner, while preparing in the background to resume appraisal activities, with new well locations selected, and extensions granted for our key exploration licences."

Financial and Operating Results Summary

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Financial (thousands of US$ except share amounts) Petroleum and natural gas revenues 1,918 2,808 4,726 2,440 5,358 Adjusted funds flow (1) 339 52 391 774 1,115 Net loss from operations (1,899) (192) (2,901) (1,603) (3,913) Exploration and development capital 1,734 1,882 3,616 3,050 7,323 Net working capital surplus 33,231 34,054 33,231 39,825 39,825 Cash 30,469 32,554 30,469 38,536 38,536 Common shares outstanding Basic Diluted 86,584,989 94,988,323 86,584,989 94,988,323 86,584,989 94,988,323 86,584,989 92,406,655 86,584,989 92,406,655 Share trading (CDN$) High Low Close 0.44 0.23 0.32 0.65 0.20 0.23 0.65 0.20 0.32 3.16 2.09 2.32 3.99 2.09 2.32 Operations Production Crude oil (barrels ("bbl")/d) 18 17 17 - 10 Natural Gas (one thousand cubic feet ("Mcf")/d) 3,260 4,200 3,730 4,202 4,344 boe/d 561 716 639 700 734 Average reference price Brent ($ per bbl) BOTAS Reference ($ per Mcf) (2) 29.70 6.37 50.44 7.17 40.24 6.76 - 6.49 66.07 6.79 Average realised price Crude oil ($ per bbl) Natural gas ($ per Mcf) 41.65 6.24 65.22 7.08 53.25 6.71 - 6.38 69.56 6.65 Average Operating Netback ($ per boe) (1) 15.27 24.95 20.70 21.34 23.40

Notes:

See the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 filed on SEDAR for further discussion.

(1) The above table includes non-GAAP measures, which may not be comparable to other companies. Adjusted funds flow is calculated as net income (loss) for the period adjusted for non-cash items in the statement of cash flows. Operating netback is calculated as petroleum and natural gas sales less royalties, production expenses and transportation.

(2) BOTAS regularly posts prices and its Level-2 Wholesale Tariff benchmark is shown herein as a reference price. See the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "AIF") filed on SEDAR for further discussion.

Net petroleum and natural gas sales in Q2 2020 averaged 561 boe/d, approximately 7% higher than the preliminary production figure disclosed in the Company's July 13, 2020 trading update announcement. Q2 production was 20% lower than Q2 2019, and 22% lower than Q1 2020 as a result of reduced customer demand for natural gas due to lower industrial activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and Turkish national holidays during the period. Production volumes have since recovered as industrial activity in Turkey normalises, resulting in an exit rate for Q2 of 672 boe/d.

Price realisations in Q2 2020 were effectively unchanged from Q1 2020 on a Turkish Lira basis. When expressed in US dollars this equates to US$6.24/Mcf, which is 2% lower than in Q2 2019, and 12% lower than the first quarter of 2020. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, BOTAS lowered Turkey's natural gas reference price (Turkish lira basis) by 10%, effective July 1, 2020.

Production revenue in Q2 2020 was US$1.9 million, a decrease of 21% relative to Q2 2019, and a decrease of 32% from Q1 2020. The decrease reflects the combined impact of lower production during the quarter and reduced gas price realisations, when expressed in US dollars.

Exploration and development capital spending was US$1.7 million in Q2 2020 comprised primarily of costs associated with drilling two shallow exploration commitment wells, Kuzey Atakoy-4 and Bati Sariyer-1 resulting in spending which was 8% less than the prior quarter.

Valeura's reported average operating netback in Q2 2020 was US$15.27/boe, which reflects the inclusion of one-off costs for production testing of the Devepinar-1 well as an operating expense (a requirement due to the well having associated proved plus probable (2P) reserves). If the one-off costs for testing Devepinar-1 were removed from operating costs, the Q2 2020 average operating netback would have been US$18.33/boe, which is 14% lower than Q2 of 2019, and 27% lower than Q1 2020, largely driven by the reduction in the realised price.

