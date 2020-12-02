Valery Giscard d’Estaing death: Former French president dies aged 94
Valery Giscard d'Estaing, a former president of France and key architect of European integration in the early 1970s, has died aged 94.
He had recently been hospitalised in Tours in central France.
Mr Giscard d'Estaing died at his family home nearby after suffering from complications linked to coronavirus, a foundation he had set up and chaired said.
The former French president, who was in office between 1974 to 1981, had been admitted to hospital in September with respiratory complications, and was hospitalised again in mid-November.
His death was announced by his office and the French presidency on Wednesday evening.
He was known for steering a modernisation of French society during his presidency, including allowing divorce by mutual consent and legalising abortion.
As president, Mr Giscard d'Estaing also helped forge a single Europe with Helmut Schmidt, who was both a close friend of his and the German chancellor.
Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, paid tribute to the “committed European” following the news of his death.
Born in 1926, he served in the Free French army that helped liberate France during the Second World War, and was named as finance minister aged 36 by Charles de Gaulle.
Additional reporting by agenies
