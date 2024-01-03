Valerie Bertinelli Shares New Photos of Son Wolfgang Van Halen's Wedding to Andraia Allsop

Bertinelli included the images in an Instagram recap of 2023, noting that the year had been "quite the journey"

CHRISTINE SKARI PHOTOGRAPHY Andraia Allsop and Wolfgang Van Halen Wedding

Valerie Bertinelli is ringing in 2024 with a new look at son Wolfgang Van Halen's wedding to his longtime love, Andraia Allsop.

On Monday, Bertinelli took to Instagram to a video recap of 2023, noting that the year had been "quite the journey." Among the clips were previously-unseen images of her son's Oct. 15 wedding, during which he and Allsop exchanged vows at home in Los Angeles in front of 90 friends and family members.

In the new clips, Bertinelli can be seen mingling with wedding guests as they await the ceremony, smiling and waving at the camera.

Valerie Bertinelli Instagram Valerie Bertinelli at Wolfgang Van Halen's wedding to Andraia Allsop

Valerie Bertinelli Instagram Valerie Bertinelli at Wolfgang Van Halen's wedding to Andraia Allsop

In another photo shared as part of the Reel, Bertinelli can be seen dancing with a wedding guest while another photo shows a selfie of her and other attendees.

"I have so much gratitude for my family and friends, finally being able to freely spend time with them has been such a big source of comfort, joy, hilarity, and healing. I love them all so," Bertinelli wrote in the caption of her year-in-review post.

Valerie Bertinelli Instagram Wolfgang Van Halen's wedding to Andraia Allsop

In an earlier exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Allsop shared how the pair held their reception in the backyard "so people can just go nuts," with their wedding planner putting together a "stream lights and outdoor lights to create a little ambience."

For the big day, Allsop wore a dress by Eva Lendel accessorized with a necklace once gifted to Bertinelli from her ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen. "It's sort of the something borrowed," Allsop told PEOPLE.

Van Halen was escorted down the aisle by his mother to an instrumental song called "316," which was written for him by his late father.



“Ed would’ve been absolutely beaming and so, so proud of the man Wolfie has become and is becoming and so happy that he has found Andraia, someone who really understands Wolfie, who he is and who he wants to be, and supports him wholeheartedly,” Bertinelli told PEOPLE.

"I wanted to create this wedding as a celebration, not only just for us getting married, but a celebration for the people we love and maybe we haven't been able to spend time with or see with schedules and COVID," Allsop told PEOPLE.

Added Van Halen, "For me, it was ... just to have a wonderful time with friends and family and to be married. Pretty simple."

