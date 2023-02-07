Valerie Bertinelli Says She's Going Down a Size in Jeans After Doing Dry January

Valerie Bertinelli attends the Build Series to discuss 'Kids Baking Championship" & "Family Restaurant Rivals' at Build Studio on August 21, 2019 in New York City

Dominik Bindl/Getty

Valerie Bertinelli is loving the results she's seeing since completing Dry January.

On Saturday, the Food Network star, 62, posted a TikTok video sharing the "side effect" she experienced after giving up alcohol for the month.

"So, here's a nice little side effect of Dry January. These jeans that I'm wearing were so tight a few months ago that I couldn't comfortably button them. Now, they're so loose it's time for me to go down a size," she said with a laugh. "Yeah, I like that side effect."

Under the video, one follower commented that they've also been feeling a lot healthier after doing not only Dry January but Dry October as well.

"Oooh, sober October. I like it," Bertinelli responded. "I may also do dry July. 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Valerie Bertinelli Is Doing Dry January to 'Reset' After Being in 'Fight, Flight' Mode During Her Divorce

Last month, Bertinelli revealed on social media that she was jumping on the dry January bandwagon, explaining the two reasons why she chose to abstain from alcohol.

"I have decided to go dry January. I like it so far," she said. "I'm doing it for two reasons. One, I want to try and cut down the cravings for my sugar. And I think alcohol exacerbates that."

The second reason relates to the newly-divorced star's stress levels. "I want to calm down the cortisol in my body that has been raging for the last five, six years. I've been in fight, flight, freeze, fawn mode. And I want to go into rest and digest," she said at the time. "I think cutting alcohol will help me do that."

In the video, the Hot in Cleveland star said she'd already been drinking less over the past several months, so abstaining in January was mainly about "resetting that fight, flight, freeze, fawn mode that I'm helping with mediation and with journaling, and I think with all that I may reset my whole body."

Adding a disclaimer that this is just her "theory" and that she's not a doctor, Bertinelli closed out the Story by saying she just wants to "reset and regulate" her nervous system.

"If you're doing a dry January, let's have fun. Let's do it together," she said. "If not, it's okay. It don't matter. You take care of yourself, I'll take care of me."